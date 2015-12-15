Google Screened Verification Best Practices Guide Launched By ScottHall.co

ScottHall.co has released a new guide to the Google Screened process and the best practices that businesses can use to qualify for the badge. This verification service provides customers with assurance when searching for specific providers in their area.

More information can be found at https://scotthall.co/google-screened-best-practices

ScottHall.co’s latest guide continues his focus on action-oriented, revenue-driven tips and strategies for businesses across sectors. By implementing the best practices outlined in the piece, business owners can build a stronger online presence and grow their brand awareness.

In the guide, the expert explains that Google conducts thorough background checks to verify local service providers and confirm that they have all the required permits and insurance. The badge also takes into account the company’s reputation as a means of connecting consumers to service providers more accurately.

With industry research showing that businesses have three seconds to convert a prospect, the latest release from ScottHall.co offers actionable tips for staying updated with their digital communications. The digital consultancy particularly points to creating an all-inclusive marketing strategy and building mobile-optimized, engaging websites and advertising campaigns.

The guide underscores that combining this with Google Screened verification provides a way for businesses to leverage their relationship with Google to achieve their growth goals. The search engine has an established, trustworthy reputation, and its badge of approval can help to drive more leads.

In the report, ScottHall.co also explains that Google Screened is available for tax professionals, accountants, financial planners, real estate agents, and attorneys. Once selected, businesses have more prominent ads displayed for them – with positioning at the top of search engine results.

The guide also elaborates on the application process for businesses to follow in order to qualify for Google Screened. This includes signing up for Google Local Service Ads, maintaining a 3-star reputation on Google Reviews, and passing the required background checks.

ScottHall.co’s founder Scott Hall states: “Before awarding candidates the Google green checkmark badge, also known as the ‘Badge of Trust’ from Google Screened, the program’s objective is to pre-screen applicants. This symbol indicates that a local company has met Google’s screening standards and is now regarded as a Google-trusted provider.”

