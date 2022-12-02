GRC to Exhibit at Gartner’s IT Infrastructure Conference and Lead Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Discussion

Exhibit Showcase session will share how data center operators can transition their data centers to environmentally-friendly liquid immersion cooling solutions

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GRC® (Green Revolution Cooling®), the leader in immersion cooling for data centers, announced today that GRC’s CRO, Jim Weynand will lead a discussion titled Data Center Sustainability is a Team Sport, which will highlight the benefits of data center immersion cooling during the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference 2022 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The 20-minute Exhibit Showcase will highlight how air-cooled data centers simply cannot meet the demands of today’s high-powered processors and high-density deployments. The session takes place at 1:15 pm on December 8.

Participants will learn about liquid immersion cooling solutions that meet the computing demands of today and tomorrow, and help enterprises address the sustainability, energy use, and the cost of running a data center. The session will also focus on GRC’s partnerships with leading hardware providers and cite examples of comprehensive solutions, from facility design to server selection, enabling data center operators to make the transition from air cooling to liquid immersion cooling to be environmentally friendly and address Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) goals.

“Our relationships with leading hardware providers such as Dell and Intel enable our customers to seamlessly and quickly implement changes to their data centers,” said Jim Weynand, CRO at GRC. “We are thrilled to share the stage at this Gartner conference to educate users on the sustainability and budget benefits of using liquid immersion cooling solutions to cool their data centers.”

About GRC

GRC is The Immersion Cooling Authority®. The company’s patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls, and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in twenty-one countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other edge computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy them in virtually any location with minimal lead time. Visit https://grcooling.com/ for more information.

Contacts

Milldam Public Relations

Adam Waitkunas



978-828-8304



[email protected]