Gritstone bio to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop the world’s most potent vaccines, today announced that Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference occurring January 9-12, 2023 in San Francisco. The presentation will take place on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 9:45 – 10:25 AM Pacific Time in Elizabethan A conference room.

A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://ir.gritstonebio.com/investors/events. An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone is working to create the world’s most potent vaccines. We leverage our innovative vectors and payloads to train multiple arms of the immune system to attack critical disease targets and have programs in viral diseases and solid tumors. Independently and with our partners, we are advancing a portfolio of product candidates with the aim of improving patient outcomes and eliminating disease. www.gritstonebio.com

