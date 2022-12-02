GSLand (GSL) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – December 6, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed GSLand (GSL) on December 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GSL/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading2.

Through the establishment of its shared distribution system, GSLand (GSL) will become a world-class enterprise connecting people and the world. Its native token GSL has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on December 5, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing GSLand

As a global company that connects people and the world, GSLand established the first shared-distribution reward system in Korea utilizing its proprietary global IT fintech-based platform.

The representative projects of GSLand include the payment service “at G pay” and the online shopping center “market at G”. In addition, it provides services such as support for cooperative franchise stores, educational institution MPass IT economics school, and sales of fintech payment system.

Furthermore, GSLand is also committed to realizing the shared value of the common life of various ecosystem participants, as well as the sustainable development of a platform enterprise, and is dedicated to making many members and business partners around the world move forward together.

About GSL Token

GSL is the native token of GSLand ecosystem. Based on Polygon network, it has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000) tokens. It has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on December 5, 2022, investors who are interested in the GSLand investment can easily buy and sell GSL token on LBank Exchange now. The listing of GSL token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

