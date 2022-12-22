Hitachi High-Tech Achieves CDP’s Highest Score of “A List” in Climate Change for the First Time

TOKYO, Dec 13, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Hitachi High-Tech Corporation today was selected for the 2022 “A List” by CDP(1), a non-governmental organization that conducts environmental research and information disclosure globally, out of more than 10,000 companies that were evaluated for their climate change initiatives and transparency in information disclosure. In 2010, we registered with CDP and have continued our efforts to decarbonize and harmonized with nature, and today we have been selected for the first time as an “A list”, the highest rating in the field of climate change.

Hitachi High-Tech’s Environmental Initiatives

As a member of the wider Hitachi Group, Hitachi High-Tech Group is pushing forward with efforts to achieve carbon neutral status in our factories and offices by FY2027 and throughout our entire value chain by FY2050, all in service of our environmental vision and fulfilling the Long-term Environment Targets put forth in Hitachi Environmental Innovation 2050(2). Through these efforts, Hitachi High-Tech has achieved carbon neutrality in seven facilities.

As a further effort to achieve the goal, in addition to the introduction of Hitachi Internal Carbon Pricing(3) in FY2021, we are also working to introduce environmental assessments into executive compensation for top management.

Furthermore, in order to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the entire value chain by FY2050, we began surveying suppliers’ CO2 emissions in fiscal 2020 in order to improve the accuracy of calculations for Scope3 Category1 (Purchased products and services), which emits the most CO2, and to consider reduction measures.

At manufacturing process, we aim to offer products with reduced environmental impact by implementing environmentally conscious design (Eco-design) and working to reduce “CO2 emissions during product use”, which is CO2 emissions second highest after “Scope3 Category1”.

In addition, in order to meet the growing demand for the reuse and remanufacture of lithium- ion batteries (LiB) for EVs, we have developed a “Rapid diagnostic method for battery degradation that instantly assesses the performance degradation and remaining life of lithium- ion batteries” together with Hitachi, Ltd. to accelerate the evaluation of the residual performance of batteries and achieve higher accuracy.

Encouraged by this selection as an “A list” in the field of climate change, the Hitachi High-Tech Group will continue to create environmental value through manufacturing aimed at reducing environmental impact and strengthening environmental management, with the aim of contributing to a sustainable global environment.

(1) CDP: CDP is a global non-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. The organization analyzes and evaluates the environmental initiatives and information disclosure of the world’s major companies in the three themes of climate change; water security; and forests – and selects the best companies as “A list” companies each year.

(2) Hitachi Environmental Innovation 2050: Long-term goals established to aim toward building a “decarbonized society,” a “resource efficient society” and a “harmonized society with nature” by 2050, set out under the vision that “Hitachi will resolve environmental issues and achieve both a higher quality of life and a sustainable society through its Social Innovation Business in collaborative creation with its stakeholders,” which Hitachi instituted as its Environmental Vision.

(3) Internal Carbon Pricing: A system in which a company places a price on its own carbon emissions in order to quantitatively clarify the impact on current and/or future business activities and to facilitate strategic decision-making, based on the premise that addressing climate change will present both costs and opportunities.

This is a system to reduce CO2 emissions by converting the CO2 emission reduction effect of new equipment into a monetary amount and factoring it into investment decisions.

Hitachi High-Tech’s Sustainability Initiatives

Hitachi High-Tech’s Materiality 1: Contributing to a Sustainable Global Environment Hitachi High-Tech Group has identified five themes of Materiality based on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are priority issues for resolving social issues. One of our identified Materiality is “Contributing to the Sustainable Global Environment,” involving initiatives for realizing a decarbonized society and other such measures in combating climate change. bit.ly/3BwmtNG

Hitachi High-Tech’s Climate Change Countermeasures

About Hitachi High-Tech

Hitachi High-Tech, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is engaged in activities in a broad range of fields, including manufacture and sales of clinical analyzers, biotechnology products, and analytical instruments, semiconductor manufacturing equipment and analysis equipment. and providing high value-added solutions in fields of social & industrial infrastructures and mobility, etc. The company’s consolidated revenues for FY 2021 were approx. JPY 576.8 billion [USD

5.1 billion]. For further information, visit www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/

