InMed Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a leader in the pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing of rare cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, today confirmed that, at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 15, 2022 (the “Meeting”), all of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in InMed’s notice of meeting and management information circular, dated October 28, 2022, were approved by the shareholders. In particular, shareholders approved the election of all director nominees to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out as follows:

Director Votes For Withheld Votes Number Percentage Number Percentage Eric A. Adams 159,223 94.90 % 8,559 5.10 % Andrew Hull 158,282 94.34 % 9,500 5.66 % Janet Grove 162,246 96.70 % 5,536 3.30 % Bryan Baldasare 160,764 95.82 % 7,018 4.18 % Nicole Lemerond 162,174 96.66 % 5,608 3.34 %

InMed filed a report of voting results on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on December 15, 2022.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the research, development and manufacturing of rare cannabinoids, including clinical and preclinical programs targeting the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs. We also have significant know-how in developing proprietary manufacturing approaches to produce cannabinoids for various market sectors. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

