insightsoftware Ranks #1 in 2022 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services

insightsoftware recognized as an Embedded BI leader in 10th annual report

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–insightsoftware, a global provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions, today announced its Logi solutions have ranked #1 in the latest Embedded Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services. The annual report, part of Dresner Advisory Services’ Wisdom of Crowds® series of research, examines end user trends surrounding the importance and adoption of embedded BI, architecture and feature requirements, and targeted applications.

“As workplaces evolve, more organizations are looking to embedded BI tools to see, understand, and do more with data in a fast, cost-effective way,” said Lee An Schommer, Chief Product Officer at insightsoftware. “With Logi solutions, our customers can easily understand, extract, and customize data to drive strategic decision-making across the business. It’s been a tremendous year for our embedded analytics solutions, and to be recognized by Dresner Advisory Services as a leader is an honor. We look forward to continuing the momentum into next year.”

The #1 ranking follows insightsoftware’s recognition as a leader in the 2022 Wisdom of Crowds® BI Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services, earning high marks for both customer experience and vendor credibility in the BI and analytics sector. It was also named a winner for Embedded BI in Dresner Advisory’s 2021 Technology Innovation Awards.

“We see a continuing, maturing interest in Embedded BI, and adoption levels remain strong as organizations seek to improve self-service access to existing reports and provide internal application users with in-context insights and analysis, among other benefits,” said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer at Dresner Advisory. “We congratulate insightsoftware on their placement as a leader once again in our annual Embedded BI market study.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

To view the full report and learn more about insightsoftware’s Logi solutions, click here.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions. Over 32,000 organizations worldwide rely on us to support business needs in the areas of accounting, finance, operations, supply chain, tax, budgeting, planning, HR, and disclosure management. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization. Our best-in-class solutions provide customers with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

Contacts

CCgroup for insightsoftware

[email protected]

Ashley Yakopec

Public Relations and Communications Manager

[email protected]

Related Stories

OKYO Pharma Announces U.S. FDA Clearance of IND Application for OK-101 for the Treatment of Dry Eye Disease

HIVE Blockchain Provides Results from Shareholder Meeting and Announces Opportunistic Acquisitions of Energy Efficient Bitmain S19j Pro Miners to Take HIVE to Target 3 Exahash in the New Year

MD Process Launches a New Approach to Blood Sugar Health, GlucoBerry(TM)

SamanTree Medical SA Announces Exciting Clinical Data Showing the Potential of the Histolog® Scanner to Be a Valid Alternative to Frozen Section Analysis in Prostate Cancer

Angion Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirements

LBank Exchange Listing DEXO Token on December 21, 2022

You may have missed

OKYO Pharma Announces U.S. FDA Clearance of IND Application for OK-101 for the Treatment of Dry Eye Disease

HIVE Blockchain Provides Results from Shareholder Meeting and Announces Opportunistic Acquisitions of Energy Efficient Bitmain S19j Pro Miners to Take HIVE to Target 3 Exahash in the New Year

MD Process Launches a New Approach to Blood Sugar Health, GlucoBerry(TM)

SamanTree Medical SA Announces Exciting Clinical Data Showing the Potential of the Histolog® Scanner to Be a Valid Alternative to Frozen Section Analysis in Prostate Cancer

insightsoftware Ranks #1 in 2022 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services

error: Content is protected !!