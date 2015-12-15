insightsoftware Ranks #1 in 2022 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services

insightsoftware recognized as an Embedded BI leader in 10th annual report

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–insightsoftware, a global provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions, today announced its Logi solutions have ranked #1 in the latest Embedded Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services. The annual report, part of Dresner Advisory Services’ Wisdom of Crowds® series of research, examines end user trends surrounding the importance and adoption of embedded BI, architecture and feature requirements, and targeted applications.

“As workplaces evolve, more organizations are looking to embedded BI tools to see, understand, and do more with data in a fast, cost-effective way,” said Lee An Schommer, Chief Product Officer at insightsoftware. “With Logi solutions, our customers can easily understand, extract, and customize data to drive strategic decision-making across the business. It’s been a tremendous year for our embedded analytics solutions, and to be recognized by Dresner Advisory Services as a leader is an honor. We look forward to continuing the momentum into next year.”

The #1 ranking follows insightsoftware’s recognition as a leader in the 2022 Wisdom of Crowds® BI Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services, earning high marks for both customer experience and vendor credibility in the BI and analytics sector. It was also named a winner for Embedded BI in Dresner Advisory’s 2021 Technology Innovation Awards.

“We see a continuing, maturing interest in Embedded BI, and adoption levels remain strong as organizations seek to improve self-service access to existing reports and provide internal application users with in-context insights and analysis, among other benefits,” said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer at Dresner Advisory. “We congratulate insightsoftware on their placement as a leader once again in our annual Embedded BI market study.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

To view the full report and learn more about insightsoftware’s Logi solutions, click here.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions. Over 32,000 organizations worldwide rely on us to support business needs in the areas of accounting, finance, operations, supply chain, tax, budgeting, planning, HR, and disclosure management. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization. Our best-in-class solutions provide customers with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

