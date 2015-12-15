Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG Receives A- Climate Change Score from CDP

Rating underscores company’s commitment to sustainability and environmental performance

BONN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG (Kautex), a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced it has received an “A-” Climate Change rating from CDP, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing transparent environmental reporting.

Kautex announced its sustainability roadmap in November 2021, committing to target an 80 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 30 percent reduction in Scope 3 emissions by 2030. The company aspires to be net-zero by 2050 in all three scopes.

In 2022, Kautex challenged its 30-plus plants worldwide to reduce their Scope 1 and 2 emissions through practical steps like energy audits and strategic investments in renewable energy. In 2022, all the Company’s facilities on mainland Europe, China, Mexico and in Lavonia, GA are sourcing renewable energy – a significant step in reducing Scope 2 emissions. Additionally, the company joined CDP as a Supply Chain Corporate member and is challenging its suppliers to join CDP to disclose their own environmental impact and take concrete steps to reduce their impact over time.

“This year, we took significant steps to improve our own Scope 1 and 2 emissions and drive our suppliers to do the same,” said Sylvain Genesi, Kautex’s vice president, Global Supply Chain and Sustainability. “We are proud to be recognized by CDP for these efforts and are eager to continue our journey to carbon neutrality.”

To assist its customers to understand its product life cycle assessment, Kautex developed an application to help customers estimate the carbon impact of their Kautex-designed products.

“Kautex’s sustainability commitments are not only a commitment to the environment, they are a commitment to our customers,” continued Sophie Louis, global director, Energy and Sustainability. “As a Tier One supplier, our emissions directly impact the overall emissions of the OEM. By taking a proactive approach, we help our customers on their journey to ‘net-zero’ as well. Working on a ‘cradle-to-grave’ product life cycle for all three scopes – and involving our entire supply chain is one of the most pioneering – and exciting – parts of this journey.”

As a leader in corporate environmental reporting, CDP enables companies to drive transparency in their environmental reporting. The organization helps companies track and benchmark their progress and uncover potential risks in their sustainability strategies. The organization is fully aligned with the recommendations established by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD).

About Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG

At Kautex, we are driving the future. As a Tier One automotive supplier with more than 30 plants in 14 countries, Kautex designs, develops and manufactures traditional and hybrid fuel systems, advanced cleaning solutions for assisted and autonomous driving, engine camshafts and plastic industrial packaging solutions. A pioneer in the design and manufacture of automotive plastic fuel systems, Kautex is expanding its portfolio to offer smart products and data-driven services to our customers, including smart fuel systems, thermoplastic composite and composite-metal hybrid battery systems. From a lightweight battery system to a hybrid fuel system to autonomous drive vehicle cleaning systems, Kautex is committed to pioneering solutions for the era of new mobility.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information visit: www.textron.com.

