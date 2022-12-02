KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Terrain Oak Valley, a New-Home Community Situated Within the Desirable Terrain Master Plan in Castle Rock, Colorado

Homebuilder offers personalized, new homes in a prime south Denver location, attractively priced from the mid $600,000s.





DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Terrain Oak Valley, a new, single-family home community situated within the premier Terrain master plan in Castle Rock, Colorado. The new neighborhood is nestled in a beautiful valley between oak-covered hills east of Founders Parkway and Copper Cloud Drive and near Highway 86, providing easy access to downtown Denver and the Denver Tech Center. Terrain Oak Valley offers small-town living and is minutes away from historic downtown Castle Rock, which features boutique shopping, delectable eateries and a farmer’s market.

Terrain hosts numerous resort-style amenities, including an award-winning clubhouse, swimming pool, spa, several large parks, sports fields, tennis courts and year-round community events. Residents will enjoy nearly 600 acres of open space, stunning mountain vistas and an extensive network of community walking trails. The community also has an on-site elementary school and is zoned for the highly regarded Douglas County School District.

The one- and two-story homes at Terrain Oak Valley showcase attractive design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Plus, many homesites back up to dedicated open space. The community’s floor plans feature up to seven bedrooms and five baths, and range in size from approximately 1,700 to 2,800 square feet.

“Terrain Oak Valley is situated within Terrain, one of Castle Rock’s premier master plans, and boasts striking natural scenery and a host of resort-style amenities. The community’s prime location offers direct access to Denver Tech Center, the area’s major employment center, as well as shopping, dining and entertainment in historic Castle Rock,” said Randy Carpenter, President of KB Home’s Colorado division. “As with other KB Home communities, Terrain Oak Valley provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior styles, from design choices to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Terrain Oak Valley sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $600,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

