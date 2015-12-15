KBRA Releases Equipment Loan & Lease Indices for November 2022
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases its Equipment Loan & Lease indices for November 2022, providing monthly credit trends across securitized loan and lease pools.
About KBRA
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.
