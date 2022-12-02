KBRA Releases Research – October Retail Sales Strongest in Eight Months as Savings Continue to Dampen Inflation’s Impact

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases research examining October 2022 retail sales. This month’s report discusses the role of excess household savings in the persistence of retail strength as the Federal Reserve’s rate tightening cycle progresses.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

