KBRA Releases Solar Loan Index for November 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases its solar loan index publication, providing monthly credit trends of securitized residential solar loans.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

