Kontrolmatik Technologies Chooses Colleton County, South Carolina, For Lithium-Ion Battery Factory

JLL led the site selection process for the energy storage company’s first U.S. factory

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 – Today, Kontrolmatik Technologies announced that it has chosen Colleton County, South Carolina, for its first U.S.-based lithium-ion battery factory. The factory will have a 3 gigawatt-hour (GWh) capacity and will help address domestic reliance on foreign supply chains in the lithium-ion battery market.

Pomega Energy Storage Technologies, a subsidiary of Kontrolmatik, will lead the factory project and manufacture the batteries. Kontrolmatik/Pomega will make a $279 million investment in the project and plan to employ 575 people when the plant is fully operational.

JLL’s Keith Stauber and Meredith O’Connor led the national site selection process. The JLL team analyzed over 200 sites to identify locations with both a robust and capable workforce as well as the utility providers with the necessary infrastructure to provide the significant amount of power needed for the factory.

“We had the most pleasant experience of working with JLL in selection of a site for our Giga lithium-ion battery factory, benefiting richly from their experience, skills and expertise,” said Bahadir Yetki, Kontrolmatik Technologies and Pomega Energy Storage Technologies Chief Executive Officer. “JLL made a very difficult and lengthy process joyful and easy for us. We hope that this investment, the first of more to follow, will make notable contributions to the efforts in establishing a domestic manufacturing capacity in USA for lithium ion batteries.”

“We’re thrilled to have had the opportunity to advise and support Kontrolmatik through their national site selection process, drawing on the strength and breadth of our colleagues across the country to investigate many promising locations throughout the U.S.,” said Stauber, Managing Director at JLL. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with Kontrolmatik by assisting them through the construction and implementation phase.”

O’Connor, International Director at JLL, added, “South Carolina and Colleton County were aggressive in their pursuit of this exciting project and put forth compelling economic, supply chain and workforce reasons why Colleton County, South Carolina, was the best location for Kontrolmatik to bring this emerging & critical technology into U.S. production.”

Kontrolmatik’s utility-scale batteries are used for utility, grid, and industrial-scale energy storage applications. The company also has a 2GWh capacity factory currently under construction in Turkey, set to begin production in 2023. The U.S. factory’s anticipated opening is in 2024.

