KWESST Delivers Phantom(TM) Electronic Decoy to General Dynamics Land Systems – Canada for U.S. Marine Corps Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle Military Program

Ottawa, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 14, 2022) – KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KWE) (NASDAQ: KWESW) (TSXV: KWE) (the “Company” or “KWESST”) today announced that it has delivered the first PhantomTM system to General Dynamics Land Systems (“GDLS-C”) as part of GDLS-C’s bid for several hundred next-generation reconnaissance vehicles for the U.S. Marine Corps (the “USMC”).

Today’s announcement is further to the Company’s press release of November 12, 2021 stating that GDLS-C has selected KWESST’s Phantom™ electronic battlefield decoy as part of its ongoing efforts to develop a next-generation multi-domain mobile reconnaissance capability in connection with its bid to the USMC. As stated then, KWESST’s engineering team is working in close collaboration with GDLS-C to support readying a prototype for trials by the USMC in the first part of 2023.

The PhantomTM capability is designed to meet evolving Electro-Magnetic Spectrum Operations (“EMSO”) tactics, techniques, and procedures to be employed by reconnaissance operators in a contested Radio Frequency (“RF”) environment, a feature of the modern battlefield as seen in conflict zones like Ukraine and elsewhere. If GDLS wins the contract with its United States military customer, KWESST has estimated the potential value for this contract to KWESST could be more than US $40 million, depending on the number of Phantom units per military vehicle and final pricing based on volume. The United States military customer is expected to announce the winner of the tender for 400-500 next generation military vehicles in calendar 2023.

“The USMC is at the forefront of thinking as it re-aligns to an operating environment in which EMSO capability is critical to operational superiority against peer and near-peer adversaries,” said Rick Bowes, Vice-President, Digitization and Counter-Threat Systems at KWESST. As stated at the time of the November 12th, 2021 announcement, “A capability like Phantom™ is a force multiplier: it is a programmable RF generator that can mimic the electronic communications of NATO forces, thus fooling adversaries as to their location. As well, itcan detect and display the RF signatures of both adversaries and friendly forces, thereby enabling reconnaissance operators to plan EMSO operations for maximum effect.”

