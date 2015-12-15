Lamina1 Launches Layer 1 Ecosystem Rolling Fund (L1EF) on AngelList for Investors and Open Metaverse Builders

Led by entrepreneur and blockchain expert Peter Vessenes, L1EF provides unique access to investors and will be followed by Lamina1’s testnet launch.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lamina1, the Layer 1 blockchain optimized for the Open Metaverse and its projected multi-trillion dollar economy, is launching the Lamina1 Ecosystem Fund (L1EF) on venture platform AngelList. The first-of-its-kind fund serves two goals: to offer global accredited investors a way to gain direct investment access to early stage Layer 1 projects not previously accessible to the general public, and to provide Web3 builders a vehicle for raising capital for their Open Metaverse ventures prior to mainnet. Investors and builders can both apply to participate immediately. The fund launch will be closely followed by the much-anticipated launch of Lamina1’s testnet.

Led by Lamina1 co-founder and crypto pioneer Peter Vessenes, L1EF is designed to provide broad economic access to global accredited investors looking to support the next era of the internet. With deep roots in digital currency, tokenization, and blockchain technology, Vessenes remains an industry leader with extensive experience launching, leading, and advising highly-disruptive companies in the web3 space. To date, Vessenes has transformed the blockchain ecosystem as the first Chairman of the Bitcoin foundation, founder of the first VC-backed Bitcoin company, founder of his family office Capital6, co-founder of the early-stage venture capital firm Capital6 Eagle, and co-founder of Lamina1. L1EF will capitalize on Vessenes’ unique expertise of fostering decentralized economies by offering investors a chance to join him at the forefront of the emerging Open Metaverse economy.

“Lamina1 is in a unique position given the incredible volume of inquiries we receive from those building the Open Metaverse every day,” said Peter Vessenes, Co-Founder of Lamina1. “The team has a front row seat to all happening in the ecosystem and essentially gets a ‘first look’ at what many of the most compelling creators and storytellers of our time are doing, building, making, and producing around the world. We want to share that front row seat with as many people as possible.”

Accompanying Vessenes are L1EF partners Neal Stephenson, renowned futurist and author who originally coined the term “Metaverse” in his 1992 book Snow Crash; Lamina1 President, Rebecca Barkin, whose entertainment and technology career spans EMI-Capitol Records, Magic Leap, and MSG Sphere; Aspen Institute Fellow, Christine Keung; and career arts and music industry executive, Jessica Toon.

The L1EF fund works by allowing accredited investors to access and co-invest in companies and entrepreneurs through quarterly subscriptions. Investments will be largely focused on the technology and experiences users can access in the Open Metaverse, ranging from immersive computing to open AI at scale.

To support the rapid advancement and expansion of the Open Metaverse, L1EF is simultaneously focused on investing in builders and creators who will foster the quality tech and infrastructure necessary to support the protocol, and create immersive experiences that bring Lamina1’s vision of an Open Metaverse to life. Some of these early stage projects include layer 2 protocols, DeFi, GameFi, marketplaces, bridges, and many more.

“We’re thrilled to introduce L1EF to serve both creators and investors who are actively promoting the development of an Open Metaverse,” said Rebecca Barkin, President of Lamina1. “Peter has a deep understanding and demonstrated success of growing economies around a chain, and his approach to grant builders early access to capital – right as we’re preparing to place testnet in their hands – is in perfect alignment with our mission to build the open infrastructure that brings together the most powerful creative community on the planet.”

The fund is available for immediate investment on AngelList. Metaverse builders and creators can also apply for funding by visiting lamina1.com/ecosystem.

In addition to capital, projects that are part of L1EF will receive early access and support for Lamina1 developer tooling through the forthcoming Lamina1 Early Access Program. Those interested in building on Lamina1 can apply for funding or signal their intent to join the future Early Access Program at lamina1.com/ecosystem. For all other inquiries, email the fund partners at [email protected].

Lamina1 is a Layer 1 blockchain optimized for the Open Metaverse. The brainchild of legendary futurist Neal Stephenson (who first conceptualized the term “Metaverse” in his 1992 best-selling novel Snow Crash) and Peter Vessenes, a foundational leader in the crypto space from the early days of Bitcoin – Lamina1 is on a mission to deliver the blockchain technology, interoperating tools, and decentralized services that will establish it as the preferred destination for creators building a more immersive Internet. It is the first provably carbon-negative blockchain in the world.

The Lamina1 Ecosystem Fund (L1EF) is the world’s first publicly accessible Layer 1 ecosystem fund for investors and Open Metaverse builders. Created with AngelList, the rolling fund offers global accredited investors a simple way to gain direct access to early stage Open Metaverse ventures, while providing builders a vehicle for raising capital for their own Metaverse projects on Lamina1.

