LBank Exchange Listing DEXO Token on December 21, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – December 21, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list DEXO on December 21, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DEXO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 11:30 UTC on December 21, 2022.

World’s 1st C-DEX Exchange Token DEXO is being listed on Lbank Exchange today. Trading will start from 11:30 UTC.

Dexo Exchange is the World’s First decentralized exchange with functionalities like that of a centralized exchange with the trust, transparency and security like a decentralized exchange.

Dexo Exchange offers the features like any centralized exchange with the security and transparency of a decentralized exchange by combining the pros of centralized and decentralized exchanges to offer a holistic trading experience for its users. Its native token DEXO will be listed on LBank Exchange at 11:30 UTC on December 21, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Dexo

Decentralized exchanges are known for offering security, anonymity, and transparency. Most decentralized exchanges currently in the market today are doing a great job in these areas. However, they are still plagued by cons such as failed trades, delayed order execution, front-running, high slippage, and the absence of many other advanced features which are being offered by centralized exchanges.

Dexo is a New-Generation intermediate blockchain ecosystem that harnesses C-DEX to bridge the gap between centralized and decentralized worlds of cryptos. C-DEX is a one-of-its-kind decentralized cryptocurrency exchange with the potential to change the way crypto traders and investors engage with DEXs. It combines the pros of centralized and decentralized exchanges to offer a holistic trading experience for its users.

C-DEX takes decentralized trading to a whole new level by solving users’ problems. Users can trade directly from their wallet app. Unlike centralized exchanges, Dexo doesn’t hold users’ funds, meaning users will have 100% ownership of their own funds.

In addition, with C-DEX, the user can effectively perform all the traditional DeFi activities including most innovative features which are currently being offered by only large, centralized exchanges, such as advance order-book trading, zero gas fee on non-executed trades, index trading, gamification, and NFT market place. Dexo aims to cater to a wide spectrum of DeFi products with the latest innovation in blockchain technology to bring ease and convenience to its users.

With a multi-talented, dynamic team of blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life, Dexo strives to connect all isolated blockchains and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network, providing all necessary underlying support for the DeFi ecosystem and letting every digital asset holder experience a truly safe, free and transparent DeFi service.

About DEXO Token

DEXO is the native BEP-20 Token that fuels the entire Dexo ecosystem. It acts as both a utility and Dexo governance token. Based on BEP-20, DEXO has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 32% is provided for presale, 2.46% is provided for exchange listing and liquidity, 9.32% is allocated to the team, 2.43% is allocated to advisors and legal team, 14.96% will be used for marketing, 1% is provided for airdrop, 10.58% is allocated for trading rewards, 10.62% is allocated for staking rewards, 4.1% is provided for bug bounty program, and the remaining 12.53% is reserved for treasury.

DEXO will be listed on LBank Exchange at 11:30 UTC on December 21, 2022, investors who are interested in the Dexo investment can easily buy and sell DEXO token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

