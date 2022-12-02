LBank Exchange Will List Cosplay Token (COT) on December 8, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – December 7, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Cosplay Token (COT) on December 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the COT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on December 8, 2022.

Cosplay Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/147081_6e7224a0f4f12b38_001full.jpg

As an innovative cosplay social networking service platform leveraging blockchain technology, Curecos provides the social tipping feature to increase both revenue for cosplayers and market liquidity for Cosplay Token (COT). The COT token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on December 8, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Curecos

Curecos is the world’s first and largest platform that connects cosplayers and their fans by leveraging blockchain technology. It strives for the creation of a cosplay ecosystem where cosplayers and their supporters can gather as a community and connect with each other by using NFTs. Curecos evolved from World Cosplay, a website for sharing cosplay photos with 1 million registered users in 180 countries. The platform boasts some of the most famous, popular cosplayers in Japan and abroad.

World Cosplay has been supported by a large number of cosplayers and their fans since its launch in 2017, and has become the largest platform in the cosplay industry as of 2021 with over 110,000 cosplayers and 1 million fans. Cosplayers on World Cosplay range from amateur cosplay photographers to full-time professional cosplayers. In World Cosplay, cosplayers and fans can connect through “social tipping” (i.e., giving money to favorite livestreamers etc. on the Internet – called nagesen in Japanese).

Apart from World Cosplay, cosplayers do have a wide range of platforms to choose from, such as Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, when expanding their fan base and monetizing their activities. In order to be a successful cosplayer on these SNS platforms, however, cosplayers need to be a skilled marketer in addition to providing quality cosplay contents. Oftentimes, this results in a situation where high-quality cosplayers are not evaluated fairly.

Since 2018, World Cosplay has been aiming to solve this issue and advance the cosplay industry by leveraging the idea of token economy on Ethereum enabled by Cosplay Tokens (COT). Now, the technological advancements in the Ethereum DeFi space that occurred between 2018 and 2021 have given World Cosplay the ability to develop its working implementation. It has transitioned to Curecos, which is designed to provide better compatibility with the crypto asset COT.

Through the token economy built around COT, Curecos constructs a mechanism that distributes revenues to cosplayers in a more equitable fashion. It also aims to design smart contract functionalities to equally distribute profits to all users involved, including content copyright holders, photographers, etc.

About COT Token

COT is the utility token of the Curecos ecosystem, used to acquire cosplayers’ NFTs. It can be sent across borders and there is no currency conversion involved. It can be exchanged with other crypto assets as well, and offers those who do not have a bank account the opportunity to enjoy the world of cosplay. COT token was approved by the SEC of Japan to be listed in Japanese exchanges on March, 2022.

Based on ERC-20, COT has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which approximately 50% is vested lockup.

The COT token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on December 8, 2022, investors who are interested in the Curecos investment can easily buy and sell COT token on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about COT Token:

Official Website: https://cot.curecos.com

Telegram: https://t.me/cosplaytoken

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Curecos_COT

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CureCosplay/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147081