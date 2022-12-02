LBank Exchange Will List HUMAN Token (HMT) on December 15, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – December 15, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list HUMAN Token (HMT) on December 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HMT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 13:00 UTC on December 15, 2022.

Opening a new era of potential for human workers and businesses, HUMAN Protocol supports the creation of decentralized and automated job markets. Its native token HUMAN Token (HMT) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on December 15, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing HUMAN Protocol

HUMAN Protocol facilitates the tokenization, evaluation and rewarding of contribution, whether that is clicking a CAPTCHA, verifying price feeds for DeFi, writing a customer review, or a news article. Many kinds of work can be tokenized with HUMAN Protocol. It is a vastly flexible tool that enables any project to request work from humans and machines, while providing the automated infrastructure for third party tools to validate the quality of work, and initiate payout over multiple chains.

The HUMAN Routing Protocol (“HUMAN-RP”) is a new blockchain coordination layer to mediate agreement between parties operating on HUMAN Protocol. Key features include operator discovery, fee agreement, consensus job standards, staking/slashing, and governance support to enable seamless consensus-based network upgrades. This new layer relies on the HUMAN Token (“HMT”) to power these new features. Thee HUMAN-RP is designed to operate on multiple Layer-1 networks so that HUMAN actors can choose the best network for their requirements.

Opening a new era of potential for the AI industry, HUMAN Protocol is first being applied to data annotation tasks. The HUMAN App is the first portal through which Workers solve jobs for HMT. This is the beginning of HUMAN work: trustless, global labor markets, bringing workers closer to the rewards of their work, and empowering scientists to make machines that can serve HUMANity.

Any project can access vast workpools to complete data-labeling tasks through HUMAN Protocol. This is an open-source offering, with no barriers to entry. Reducing time, costs, and increasing label quality can drastically improve the ML industry.

Currently, the Protocol supports image annotation through hCaptcha, with ongoing work to integrate CVAT (semi-automated image and video annotation), Audino (audio annotation), and SLEAP.AI, a tool born out of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. Because the Protocol is uniquely flexible, it can support any vertical, such as video, audio, and text.

But data annotation is just the beginning. Grants have been awarded to nine projects, with a wide variety of use cases. The HUMAN open-source community is now working to support many other apps and use cases.

About HMT Token

HUMAN Token (HMT) is the native token of HUMAN Protocol, and it is used to fund the processing of digitized work, and reward workers for their contribution. HUMAN-RP offers governance and staking rights to holders of HMT. Whoever locks up their HMT earns the right to vote on certain aspects of the Routing Protocol. Locked up tokens could also grant lower gas fees or collateral conversion costs. Lastly, a discount mechanism may be introduced to reduce fees if paid in HMT instead of other collateral.

Based on ERC-20, HMT has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 23.4% is provided for presale, 3.7% is provided for purchasers, 22.4% is allocated to strategic partners, 7.5% is allocated to the team, 9.6% is provided for CoinList, 10.2% is for ecofund allocation, 1% is for issuing foundation, 19.8% is for operating foundation, and the remaining 2.5% is allocated to advisors.

HMT token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on December 15, 2022.

