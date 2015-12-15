LBank Hosts an Exquisite Afterparty at DCENTRAL Miami

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – December 2, 2022) – LBank, a global crypto exchange, hosted an ‘LBank & Crypto Friends’ afterparty alongside the Web3 conference DCENTRAL Miami. LBank was proud to host more than 200 guests from all layers of the industry. This was LBank’s second event in Miami after exhibiting at the Bitcoin 2022 conference earlier this year.

‘LBank & Crypto Friends’, hosted on November 28th, served as a buffer between conference days, giving many attendees a chance to unwind after an intense day. A diverse crowd stopped over for the laid-back event, including Web3 entrepreneurs, investors, crypto enthusiasts, and more.

DCENTRAL Miami, the most significant Web3 conference in the industry, hosted a large group of attendees this year and many industry-leading speakers. LBank was thrilled to be a part of this exciting event, celebrating crypto with some of the most talented minds in the industry. This year’s DCENTRAL Miami focuses on creating an “inclusive space for the entire Web3 and NFT community to foster a shared learning environment.” LBank regards innovation, integration, and professionalism as the company’s three fundamental values and goals. “We are glad to have found more people who are aligned with our values and hope that together we can shape crypto into a more harmonious, inclusive space,” a representative from LBank stated.

Education has been a major focal point for LBank, especially in developing markets such as the MENA region and the Asia Pacific. DCENTRAL has announced Vietnam for its next event location, the first time the conference will be hosted in Asia. “We hope that more crypto events in regions such as Southeast Asia will help with a broader adoption of crypto and more awareness of the powers of blockchain technology,” an LBank representative told us.

About LBank

LBank, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. The exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms, with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

DISCLAIMER: LBank has not established an official presence in the United States.

