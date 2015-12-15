LBank Presents TechFest International Blockchain Summit In Bombay

Downtown, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – December 25, 2022) – LBank, a top cryptocurrency exchange has made its presence in the Asia’s Largest Technology festival in Bombay.

TechFest IIT Bombay is Asia’s Largest technology festival where the world’s leading crypto influencers gather with key government delegates, media and other investors to assist the global blockchain and cryptocurrency communities. It is one of the most prestigious events of the global cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem.

Furthermore, the festival combines young minds and blockchain enthusiasts in one place to provide knowledge about the industry to the community. The International Blockchain Summit of TechFest IIT Bombay is sponsored by LBank, a global crypto exchange, with a primary focus on providing crypto education. This TechFest is a three day event which attracts the students, alumni, and techn geeks who are said to be the sole essence of the summit.

LBank’s Live Session at TechFest

Notably, the top cryptocurrency exchange LBank prioritizes knowledge sharing about blockchain space. Considering the main objective to achieve educating the community, the company is taking part in the panel discussion on “Tech and the environmental impact of Blockchain”. This discussion will be held on the second day of the summit with other top mentors in the industry.

The whole summit is all about learning and understanding the upcoming trends and red flags of the blockchain space. Moreover, LBank believes that the festival has a significant role in giving people the chance to network with peers, mentors, and idols as well as to gain professional growth.

However, the exchange would also love to celebrate the community’s participation and distribute some presents to the crypto enthusiasts. With so many eager participants teaming up with LBank, the event’s first day has started off well. Participants demonstrated a keen interest in learning about the potential applications of blockchain technology.

About LBank

LBank is a top cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2015. It provides users with a platform to securely buy, sell, receive and hold Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. With over 7 million users, LBank offers a wide range of payment options and competitive transaction fees, lowering the entry barrier to drive more adoption.

The platform supports more than 800+ trading pairs and 149+ fiat currencies. It offers services around crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. LBank’s robust ecosystem allows users to leverage and build a well-rounded financial portfolio.

