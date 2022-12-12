LBank Weekly Listing Report, 12th December 2022
Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – December 13, 2022) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 12th November.
For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange
Project: CCV2
Listing date: 12th December
Key words: Initial Listing, ERC20
Official Website: https://celebritycoin.net/
About:
MA project that aims to revolutionise the entertainment industry and give everyone equal opportunities to succeed. Celebrity Coin will decentralise the film industry by creating an ecosystem with transparent rewards catered to the participant’s role and contributions. They will experience something new by taking upon the role of creator, curator, translator, reviewer, viewer, etc. Celebrity Coin’s mission is to solve typical problems within Blockchain Technology. The Creators receive revenue share whereby audience data and equal screening of the Celebrity Coin will decentralise the film industry thereby creating an ecosystem with transparent rewards catered to participant’s roles and contributions. Moving forward, Celebrity Coin will create the biggest and most Participant-Centric Film Ecosystem.
Project: NIMB
Listing date: 14th December
Key words: Defi, Listed on Pancake, Uniswaps, BSC
Official Website: https://nimbusplatform.io/zh/
About:
NIMB is the utility token of the Nimbus Platform with an emission limit of 10,000,000,000. It provides access to more than 15 revenue-generating opportunities on Nimbus Platform with different APRs. The Platform rewards are also received in NIMB. Finally, users can swap NIMB at exchanges.
Project: IMPT
Listing date: 14th December
Key words: Initial Listing, ERC20
Official Website: https://impt.io
About:
IMPT.io connects users with hundreds of impactful environmental projects around the world with the purpose to reduce carbon emissions and help our planet. IMPT.io also engages thousands of the largest retail brands that allocate a specific percentage of sale margin for environmental projects. It is accumulated in users’ accounts in the form of IMPT tokens. The users accumulate these tokens till they reach the necessary amount of the carbon credit of their choice. As a result, users can continue with their normal shopping while helping the planet.
Project: HMT
Listing date: 15th December
Key words: Listed on bitfinex, uniswap,gate,bitmart,latoken ,probit,coinlist,zt, ERC20&Polygon
Official Website: https://humanprotocol.org
About:
Applications built on HUMAN technology are already used by millions of people to label data and prevent bot abuse, enabling next-generation AI and ML technologies. The HUMAN open-source community is now working to support many other apps and use cases.
Project: TOKAMAK
Listing date: 16th December
Key words: Listed on bitmart, Mexc, upbit, bittrex, sgp/kr, ERC20
Official Website: https://tokamak.network/
About:
● Easy Layer 2 Network Deployment
i. Tokamak network integrates diverse layer2 protocols(zk-rollup, optimism, starkware’s validium) in one platform like AWS.
ii. Dapp developers can build their own layer2 with customization in terms of the amount of fee, the types of layer2, the types of fee including their own native token, stable coin, any other erc20.
● Layer 2 Interoperability
i. Tokamak Network develops the cross-layer2 message protocol for connecting each other layer2s without going through the base layer.
ii. The custom layer 2 network can be connected to any other layer 2 in the Integrated environment.
● Higher Security
i. Staking TON provides a higher security level for layer 2 networks. With cryptoeconomics for validators, Tokamak Network provides a higher level of security and sustainability than token-less solutions.
ii. Tokamak Network ensures that all layer 2 networks are fully verified from day one.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 5th December to 11th December 2022
Name: KMT
Weekly gain: 66%
Official Website: http://klaymusic.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/kmt/usdt
Name: WAHED
Weekly gain: 60%
Official Website: https://wahedprojects.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/wahed/usdt
Name: COT
Weekly gain: 14%
Official Website: https://cot.curecos.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cot/usdt
Name: PCP
Weekly gain: 66%
Official Website: https://petcastle.io
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/pcp/usdt
Name: FET
Weekly gain: 150%
Official Website: https://fetch.ai/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/fet/usdt
Name: GSL
Weekly gain: 2%
Official Website: https://www.gsland153.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gsl/usdt
Name: BTR
Weekly gain: 175%
Official Website: http://blocktrip.co/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/btr/usdt
Name: CLDC
Weekly gain: 330%
Official Website: https://cloudchain.network
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cldc/usdt
Name: SILK
Weekly gain: 37%
Official Website: https://www.spidertanks.game/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/silk/usdt
Name: ANT
Weekly gain: 119%
Official Website: https://aragon.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ant/usdt
Name: CARE
Official Website: https://www.wellnesscares.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/care/usdt
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/147818_3351950584261ba1_001full.jpg
About LBank
LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.
Start Trading Now: lbank.com
Visit Our Social Media：
Join Our Community:
Contact Details:
For business cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
For marketing cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147818