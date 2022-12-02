Linda Bready Named President of OnTrajectory

Veteran FinTech Executive to Head Financial-planning Startup

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OnTrajectory, a cloud-based financial planning tool for financial advisors, enterprises and consumers, has named Linda Bready as its president. Taking a new role for the firm, Bready will pilot the continued development of software as it enters the broader financial-services marketplace.

“I am thrilled that Linda is working with us, as her understanding of what financial firms need from technology is unparalleled,” says Robbie Cannon, investor. “She is an extraordinary operations executive and a talented manager.”

Bready is a longtime fintech expert, having founded B-Ready Outsourcing, a technology service and support firm for Registered Investment Advisors that provided highly specialized virtual reporting services, in 1999. When B-Ready was acquired by Envestnet, it administered $36 billion in assets for 155 clients. Bready has held management positions at Envestnet and FolioDynamix, consulted for such companies as eMoney, Ezra Consulting Group and various RIA firms and fintech startups, and sits on the board of The Kinnect Company, a platform that enables families to organize and share documents with their chosen professionals.

“I love building businesses, so building OnTrajectory is an exciting challenge,” Bready says. “We have ideas about technology and service that will change the industry.”

OnTrajectory is a Charlotte-based fintech developing cash-flow and goals-based planning software, neo-bank interfaces, and AI-driven solutions. These solutions are B2B2C and drive thought leadership into how consumers can and will see their financial choices in the future. The ProPortal empowers advisors to work collaboratively with clients to model financial strategies and visualize prospective futures in order to improve clients’ financial habits over time. For more information, go to ontrajectory.com.

