Linneo Health and Phytocontrol Group sign exclusive medicinal cannabis clinical analysis collaboration agreement

Agreement gives Linneo Health access to Phytocontrol’s leading clinical analysis capabilities to aid entry into global markets, including Israel

Collaboration marks Phytocontrol’s entry into the field of medicinal cannabis clinical analysis

Madrid, Spain, 13 December 2022: Linneo Health, a global leader in the research, cultivation and supply of cannabis to improve human health and wellbeing, and Phytocontrol, an international group of laboratories providing a complete range of analysis in agri-food, water and biopharma, today announce that they have signed an exclusive clinical analysis collaboration agreement. The agreement gives Linneo Health access to Phytocontrol’s leading clinical analysis capabilities and allows both businesses to progress new developments and collaborations within the medicinal cannabis sector.

Linneo Health operates a state-of-the-art, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified, quality control laboratory enabling the microbial and physical chemical analysis of its dried flower and cannabis extracts to ensure the highest pharmaceutical grade manufacturing standards are achieved. Through this collaboration, Linneo Health and Phytocontrol will exclusively develop enhanced methods for pesticide and active materials analyses that will further Linneo Health’s global reach and support entry into new medicinal cannabis markets, including Israel.

Regulations governing the research, cultivation, processing and distribution of medicinal cannabis in Israel are some of the strictest in the world and the demonstration of Linneo Health’s product meeting these standards illustrates the Company’s commitment to quality. Israel’s medicinal cannabis market was estimated to be worth EU264 million in 20211, making it the second largest medicinal cannabis market in the world outside of the US, and the largest medicinal market in the world per head of population.

This agreement has huge potential for both companies. It will allow Linneo Health to accelerate its growth and progress the development of new cannabinoid profiles or changes in the matrix, along with facilitating Phytocontrol’s first move into the medicinal cannabis sector, with the potential for future service collaborations between both companies.

Don Bellamy, Chief Executive Officer of Linneo Health, said: “As experts in our relative fields, this collaboration utilises both Linneo Health’s expertise in the medicinal cannabis sector and Phytocontrol’s leading clinical analysis capabilities. The work we will be doing with Phytocontrol will enable us to expand our reach, ensuring that we can meet the necessary requirements for entry into non-European markets, such as Israel. We’re excited about the potential of this collaboration and look forward to working closely with the Phytocontrol team going forward.”

Mikael Bresson, CEO of Phytocontrol, added: “We’re delighted to be collaborating with Linneo Health in a partnership that not only provides us with a port of entry into the Iberian market, but also marks our first venture into the medicinal cannabis sector. We share Linneo’s belief in the commitment to quality in everything we do, and we look forward to the mutual benefits that this collaboration will bring to both our organisations.”

About Linneo Health

Linneo Health is a Europe based, global leader in the research, EU-GMP certified manufacture and supply of medicinal cannabis flowers, extracts and products to pharmaceutical partners developing innovative cannabis-based therapies for patients in need. The world’s only vertically integrated medicinal cannabis supplier, no other company has Linneo’s 90-year heritage in the manufacturing and movement of controlled substances. Linneo is optimally positioned to address the needs of its customers through every stage of product development, regulation and handling.

Linneo Health is setting the benchmark for standards and customer service in medicinal cannabis. Through ongoing investment in one of the most advanced quality control laboratories in Europe, and by applying industry-leading cultivation techniques, Linneo is the trusted partner to address the needs of customers today and, with significant expansion capabilities, the demands of tomorrow. With an unrivalled focus on quality and driven by the firm belief that people around the world deserve to be treated with cannabis medicine of the highest standard, Linneo brings cutting edge innovation in medicinal cannabis to partners, to deliver better patient outcomes and improve lives. www.linneohealth.com

About Phytocontrol Group

Phytocontrol is a French independent group of consulting and analytical laboratories founded in Nîmes in 2006. Starting out as specialists in contaminant analysis, Phytocontrol has become, in 15 years, a leading stakeholder in the food safety and environment sector. Phytocontrol Group is now based in 6 European countries and in Morocco. It employs nearly 400 people and achieves a turnover of almost €35M supported by more than 20% of annual growth. By acquiring the Zest HACCP digital solution and the laboratory LLPAM – All Phyto®, Phytocontrol Group provides innovative, technical solutions and comprehensive support for laboratory analyses, regulatory watch and training, quality audits, and hygiene and sanitary traceability consulting.

Address: Parc scientifique George Besse II, 180 Rue Philippe Maupas, 30035 Nîmes, France

Contact: [email protected]

Websites: www.phytocontrol.com; www.zest-haccp.fr; www.all-phyto.com