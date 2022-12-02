Lovett Industrial Closes on 15 Acres in Denver, Colorado for Industrial Development

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm closed on 14.95 acres of land in Denver, Colorado in early September 2022 with plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 square foot class A front-park rear-load building.





The speculative building will feature a 32’ clear height, 6” reinforced concrete slab, 204 auto parking stalls, 57 dock-high doors, 130’ truck courts, and 50 trailer parks. Construction began in November 2022 with expected completion slated for October 2023.

Located within the logistical heart of the Denver MSA, Broadway Logistics Center will have direct access to both 70th Avenue and Broadway and is visible from and accessible by I-25, I-76 and the 270 loop. In addition to the state-of-the-art clear heights, spacious truck courts, trailer storage, and abundant auto parking, the project also plans to feature extensive storefront office space. Additional highlights include excellent proximity to a strong labor force, Denver’s entire consumer base, and the central business district.

Ted Hart, Senior Managing Director at Lovett Industrial commented, “The Denver MSA’s population growth shows no signs of slowing. Broadway Logistics Center is uniquely positioned to serve the core of Denver as well as the greater MSA given its infill nature and adjacency to I-25, I-270 and I-76. Development sites for class A industrial in Central Denver are unique and occupier demand is strong.”

Marketing and leasing efforts for Broadway Logistics Center will be exclusively handled by Drew McManus, Ryan Searle, and Bryan Fry of Cushman & Wakefield. Construction financing provided by Texas Capital Bank. Brinkmann Constructors is the General Contractor, Powers Brown Architecture is the lead architect, and Kimley-Horn is serving as the project’s civil engineer.

Broadway Logistics Center is the second Denver area development for Lovett Industrial. Lovett Industrial recently broke ground on Lovett 76 Logistics Center. Upon full completion both projects will comprise 815,087 square feet. Lovett Industrial currently is active in 6 additional markets across the U.S. and has more than 8.5 million square feet of projects currently under construction companywide.

About Lovett Industrial:

Founded in 2020 and based in Houston, Texas, Lovett Industrial is a privately held vertically integrated logistics real estate investment platform that seeks to develop and acquire industrial real estate assets that are differentiated by their quality, location, and functionality. Currently active in 7 markets across the United States, Lovett Industrial’s portfolio consists of approximately 12.3 million square feet of completed and under construction warehouses and in excess of 10 million square feet of warehouses planned for future development. Lovett Industrial’s founders have combined over 60+ years of experience in the commercial and industrial real estate sectors. For more information, please see our website at https://lovettindustrial.com/.

