LUI Che Woo Prize donates RMB 250 million to support the development of Shanghai Jiao Tong University Zhangjiang Science Park, The new campus is named Lui Che Woo Science Park

HONG KONG, Dec 20, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Dr Lui Che-woo, Chairman of K. Wah Group (the “Group”) and the founder of LUI Che Woo Prize – Prize for World Civilization (“LUI Che Woo Prize”), has donated RMB 250 million through the LUI Che Woo Prize to support the development of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (“SJTU”) Zhangjiang Science Park and contribute to national science and technology development. To thank Dr Lui for his generous donation, the new campus will be named Lui Che Woo Science Park. The agreement signing ceremony was held in Hong Kong today, guests including HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee who gave a video speech; former Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Executive Director of K. Wah International Holdings Limited (“KWIH”) Alexander Lui, Executive Director of KWIH and member of board of trustees of SJTU Paddy Lui, Secretary of the CPC SJTU Committee Yang Zhen Bin; and Vice President of SJTU Zhang An Sheng. Professor Lin Zhong Qin, President of SJTU, and other university leaders participated in the ceremony via webcast. After the ceremony, Professor Ding Kui Ling, Executive Vice President of SJTU, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Dean of the Zhangjiang Institute for Advanced Study, delivered a keynote speech on China’s Forefront Science and Technology Development through a live webcast to promote the exchange of science and technology development and ties between Shanghai and Hong Kong.

A rendering of Lui Che Woo Science Park in completion. 1. Lui Che Woo Science Park Block 1: AI Biomedicine Centre, DNA Storage and Research Centre; 2. Block 2: Integrated Scientific Innovation Research Centre; 3. Block 3: AI Cybersecurity Innovation Centre; 4. Block 4: Frontiers Science Centre for Transformative Molecules, Future Material Creation Centre; 5. Block 5: Ultra-Fast Science Centre; 6. Science Park Complex; 7. Teacher and student dormitory; 8. Teacher and student dormitory; 9. The adjacent Shanghai Synchrotron Radiation Facility Dr Lui Che-woo, Chairman of K. Wah Group and the founder of LUI Che Woo Prize – Prize for World Civilization (middle) and Yang Zhen Bin (2nd left), Secretary of the CPC SJTU Committee sign the donation agreement, accompanied by Alexander Lui (2nd right), Executive Director of K. Wah International Holdings Limited; Paddy Lui (1st right), Executive Director of K. Wah International Holdings Limited and member of board of trustees of SJTU; and Zhang An Sheng (1st left), Vice President of SJTU. Dr Lui Che-woo, Chairman of K. Wah Group and the founder of LUI Che Woo Prize – Prize for World Civilization (1st row – 2nd right), Yang Zhen Bin (1st row – 2nd left), Secretary of the CPC Shanghai Jiao Tong University (“SJTU”) Committee, former chief executive Carrie Lam (1st row – 1st right), Zhang An Sheng (1st row – 1st left), Vice President of SJTU, take a group photo with the representatives from the LUI Che Woo Prize, members of board of trustees, and representatives from the SJTU. Dr Lui Che-woo, Chairman of K. Wah Group and the founder of LUI Che Woo Prize – Prize for World Civilization delivers a speech. John Lee, HKSAR Chief Executive, gives a video speech The agreement signing ceremony was webcast live at the lecture hall of the “Lui Che Woo Science Park” of Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Nurture new generations of scientists with SJTU to benefit mankind through scientific research and development (“R&D”)

SJTU is a well-known comprehensive university located in Shanghai. It plays a crucial role in the national innovation strategy and supports technological development, with a profound impact on the future of China and the wellbeing of people. In 2014, President Xi Jinping expressed hope of developing Shanghai into a technological innovation hub. The National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Science and Technology then accelerated the construction of a technological innovation centre in the Zhangjiang area. Located in Zhangjiang, Lui Che Woo Science Park will be key for SJTU as it actively plays a part in constructing a national science centre in the area, and from which to build a world-class R&D base by promoting technological innovation and extensive integration with economic and social development, thus further strengthening China’s international presence and influence in relevant fields.

Dr Lui Che-woo, Chairman of K. Wah Group and the founder of LUI Che Woo Prize – Prize for World Civilization said, “SJTU is recognised for being one of the premier education institutions in China. It is renowned both at home and abroad, and has the longest history – stretching more than 120 years. Moreover, it has nurtured countless talent with adherence to its motto of “Gratitude and Responsibility”. I am looking forward to the development of Lui Che Woo Science Park as it gradually becomes an internationally influential technological innovation centre, creating synergies with large-scale national science facilities and pursuing new R&D breakthroughs with other science parks. This includes the Shanghai Synchrotron Radiation Facility (“SSRF”) nearby, which is one of the world’s top five synchrotron light source projects and is engaged in the creation of new materials from atomic and molecular structures that are the fundamental of science.”

Yang Zhen Bin, Secretary of the CPC SJTU Committee, thanked Dr Lui for his generous support for the university, and said, “Dr Lui Che-woo selflessly promotes the advancement of mankind and encourages technological innovation through extraordinary wisdom. His assistance in the development of Lui Che Woo Science Park will boost the national technological innovation strategy and education development at SJTU. Lui Che Woo Science Park will lead SJTU as it integrates into the Zhangjiang Comprehensive National Science Centre and participates in the construction of a globally influential technological innovation centre. Through the steadfast attention of Dr Lui Che-woo and his family, we believe that Lui Che Woo Science Park will grow into an innovative platform for cross-disciplinary research; achieving major scientific breakthroughs, attracting top and innovative talent and utilising industrial technologies. “

Optimise R&D conditions to attract and train professionals and consolidate China’s international position in the R&D field

As the primary technological innovation centre in Shanghai and a top national high-tech base, Zhangjiang Science Park possesses sizeable and comprehensive facilities, platforms, and superb institutes. Lui Che Woo Science Park is positioned as a world-class influential technological innovation centre, and is set to create a strong cluster effect with other large-scale national scientific facilities in the area. It is expected to promote the leapfrog development of multiple disciplines in China, build a cutting-edge interdisciplinary research platform, and become the centre for gathering top scientists.

Lui Che Woo Science Park covers a GFA of over 100,000 square meters, half of which is for R&D use. There are eight buildings in total, housing more than 1,200 researchers from various disciplines which includes approximately 600 researchers, postdoctoral fellows, and about 600 researchers with doctoral and master degrees. They will mainly focus on the R&D of health, biomedical engineering and new materials.

Seven centres and one platform support interdisciplinary scientific research

Lui Che Woo Science Park houses seven research centres, including the AI Biomedicine Centre, DNA Storage and Research Centre, Integrated Scientific Innovation Research Centre, AI Cybersecurity Innovation Centre, Frontiers Science Centre for Transformative Molecules, Future Materials Creation Centre and Ultra-Fast Science Centre. Upon completion, the park will facilitate the construction of the Zhangjiang Comprehensive National Science Centre and drive China’s fundamental R&D and related industrial development in interdisciplinary fields, such as physics, materials, biology, medicine and network, and so on.

To facilitate collaboration among the seven research centres, the Lui Che Woo Science Park has built a public instrument platform, which currently has 65 sets of equipment worth a total of RMB137 million. It also boasts around 1,300 square meters of laboratory space, which will help further raise the standard of fundamental technologies, including element, organic molecule and molecular function analysis; providing greater and broader technical support for SJTU in terms of the detection and characterisation of such areas as organic chemistry, pharmacy, life science, medicine and material science. Furthermore, the instruments are available for teachers and students at SJTU to build a user-oriented training system. Technical training and exchanges will also be held regularly.

Collaborates with SSRF to realize research results at Frontiers Science Centre for Transformative Molecules (“FSCTM”)

The Lui Che Woo Science Park is adjacent to SSRF, which has one of the world’s top five synchrotron light source projects. The two parties have formed a strategic partnership and will cooperate in research into new molecules and materials. SSRF possesses operations that comparable to powerful “super X-ray machines” and “super microscopes”, which can be used for researching in medicine, physics, science and so on.

With the support from SSRF, the FSCTM at Lui Che Woo Science Park has developed the ultra-fast in-situ characterization technology. Through molecular electricity catalysis, new substances or materials can be developed for applications in medicine, clean energy and green chemicals. In 2022, results from the research team at the centre have been published by top international academic journals, such as Nature and Science.

Enhances technological innovation and assists the country in implementing innovation-driven development strategies

Dr Lui shares President Xi Jinping’s thoughts that “science and technology are having a profound impact on the future of the country as well as on people’s wellbeing like never before”. He believes that there is an urgency to strengthen technological innovation to help the country play a major role in implementing development strategies and accelerating the replacement of traditional strategies with new ones.

Having participated in philanthropy for nearly half a century, Dr Lui has been focusing on the support for education sector to align with the pace of national development. In particular, he is keen on supporting advanced scientific research and development in recent years, with the hope of contributing to the growth of the country. Dr Lui donated RMB120 million to the School of Life Sciences at Peking University in 2017 and RMB200 million to Tsinghua University in 2018 for the construction of two new blocks at the Biomedical Sciences Building, demonstrating his commitment to boosting life sciences development. Following these two donations, Dr Lui donated RMB250 million to SJTU to fund the construction of Lui Che Woo Science Park to support China’s new and high-tech research development.

Dr Lui concluded, “I migrated to Hong Kong at the age of four and have established K. Wah Group for nearly seven decades. Having witnessed the achievements of our motherland and Hong Kong in the new century, I was buoyed to uphold the belief of ‘giving back to society from which one has benefited’. Technology has been developing at a rocket pace and will serve as the lifeline to people and civilization in the future. I am honoured to support SJTU’s establishment of Lui Che Woo Science Park, and I hope its cutting-edge facilities and talent will contribute to scientific research and development in Shanghai and across China. I believe that the collaboration and exchange with international scientific research institutions will also boost the stature of China’s scientific research in the global arena.”

About LUI Chi Woo Prize

Founded by Dr Lui Che-woo in 2015, the “LUI Che Woo Prize – Prize for World Civilisation” is an annual, first of its kind international cross-sector innovative award for advancing world civilisation and inspiring people to build a more harmonious world. It aims to recognise and honour individuals or organisations all over the world for outstanding contributions and encourages the continuation of that work in three objectives: sustainable development of the world, betterment of the welfare of mankind and promotion of positive life attitude and enhancement of positive energy.

For more details, please go to www.luiprize.org.

About K. Wah Group

K. Wah Group was founded in 1955 by Dr Lui Che-woo, who transformed the company into a multinational corporation. Core businesses include property development and investment, entertainment and leisure resorts, hospitality and construction materials. The Group has a business presence in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Southeast Asia and major cities in the US. The Group includes two Hong Kong-listed flagships: K. Wah International Holdings Limited (“KWIH”; HK stock code: 00173) and Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (“GEG”; HK stock code: 00027 and a member of the Hang Seng Index) and over 200 subsidiaries, includes Stanford Hotels International and K. Wah Construction Materials Limited.

Website: http://www.kwah.com

