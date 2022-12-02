Manhattan West Announces Successful Close of its Inaugural Private Equity Fund

Fund focuses on deploying capital in high-growth sectors with large addressable markets, including the experiential economy, global sports marketplace and evolving media landscape

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlternativeInvestments—Manhattan West, a global strategic investment firm offering an integrated platform of investments and services, today announced that Manhattan West Private Equity has successfully closed its inaugural fund. Based in Los Angeles, Manhattan West’s Private Equity Fund (the “Fund”) targets the most attractive underserved sectors in media, entertainment and sports while aiming to provide investors with a 15 percent annual cash yield across the portfolio.

Most recently the Fund announced its majority stake in the first-of-its-kind Formula 1 Exhibition. Its other investments to date include backing the management buyout of the premier live entertainment company Round Room Live, as well as a strategic growth investment in Vino Vault, a leading wine storage and value-added services provider. Led by Managing Director of Private Equity Matt Gibbons, the Fund seeks opportunities and invests in companies that are run by strong management teams and well positioned to benefit from strategic enhancements, operational improvements, and attractive industry tailwinds.

“Manhattan West takes a differentiated approach to private equity investing, marked by us partnering with entrepreneurs that have proven business models, and in sectors where we can employ a rigorous, ‘roll-up-our sleeves’ approach,” said Gibbons. “We launched the Fund to unearth value for great businesses that have found themselves at strategic inflection points. We are pleased with the interest and support we received from the high-quality investors involved in our private equity strategy.”

The Fund focuses on the lower middle market, which is often characterized by larger returns, more entrepreneurial management teams and diminished private equity competition. Collaborating with the management teams of each portfolio company, Manhattan West Private Equity plays an active role in providing consistent and tangible value-add, working to strengthen key business drivers.

“The closing of our inaugural private equity fund marks an exciting milestone for Manhattan West,” said Lorenzo Esparza, CEO and Founding Principal at Manhattan West. “We take pride in providing our clients with exclusive investment opportunities that have the potential to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns. Matt and his team have done a tremendous job building a private equity fund that promotes the highest degree of trust and alignment of interest with our clients.”

The recently closed Fund taps into the infrastructure and expertise of Manhattan West’s Private Wealth and Alternative Investment groups. As part of a specialized investment firm, the Fund also has access to a network of athletes, celebrities and operators who provide evergreen deal flow based on targeted sectors. Each fund investment is also offered as a co-investment through a special purpose vehicle (SPV). For more information on Manhattan West Private Equity, please visit our website.

About Manhattan West

Manhattan West is a global strategic investment firm based in Los Angeles that provides proprietary alternative investments across multiple asset classes including Private Equity, Venture Capital, Real Estate, Private Debt, and traditional equity and fixed income portfolios as well as financial services including business management, tax, and estate planning. To learn more about us, please visit manhattanwest.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

