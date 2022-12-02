Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces November 2022 Operational Update

Mawson’s installed operational capacity at approximately 2.5 Exahash as at the end of November across Bitcoin Self-Mining and Hosting Co-location

Approximately $1.6 Million generated from Mawson’s Energy Market Program in November, $9.9 Million generated in 2022 year-to-date

SHARON, Pa. & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure provider, announces unaudited Bitcoin production and operational update for November 2022.

“November saw the Mawson team focus on development activities at its Pennsylvania facilities, with the expansion to 220 megawatts underway. Our Midland, Pennsylvania facility is expected to be expanded to 100 megawatts in Q1 2023, with our 120-megawatt Sharon, Pennsylvania facility expected to see the first 12 megawatts energized in Q1, 2023. Our Energy Markets Program continues to perform, with $1.6 million generated in November, bringing the 2022 year-to-date revenue to $9.9 million. Having initiated this program in late Q2, we are pleased with this result for the year to date – this flexible program has provided an alternate source of revenue in a tough economic environment. Mawson’s diversified revenue model, which combines our Bitcoin Self-Mining, Hosting Co-location and Energy Markets Program, has ensured we continue to perform solidly,” said James Manning, CEO.

November Bitcoin Self-Mining, Energy Market Program & Hosting Co-location Update:

Equivalent total Bitcoin Production: 124

Equivalent BTC production from Energy Market Program: 90 (based on average price of Bitcoin in November of $17,804)

Self-Mined Bitcoin produced: 34

Self-Mining Installed Capacity: 1 Exahash

Year to date self-mined Bitcoin: 1,320

Energy Market Program revenue: approximately $1.6 million

Year to date Energy Market Program revenue: approximately $9.9 million

Hosting Co-location installed capacity: 1.9 Exahash

Hosting Co-location megawatts online as at end October: approximately 64 Megawatts

Total installed capacity across Bitcoin Self-Mining and Hosting Co-location: 2.9 Exahash

Sale of Georgia Assets:

As announced to the market on October 11, 2022, Mawson has completed the sale of certain assets at its Sandersville, Georgia facility to CleanSpark, Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) for approximately $40.0 million1. $20.6 million in cash was received from CleanSpark, Inc. throughout October and November, with $6.6 million received in mid-December. The balance of the cash and stock is expected to be received in, Q1 2023 as per previous guidance.

2023 Strategy

Mawson intends to focus on the following activities in 2023:

Expand Bitcoin Self-Mining and Hosting Co-location operations to 4.5 Exahash by Q1, 2023 and to our anticipated 8.0 Exahash by Q4, 2023. Continue the expansion of our 220-megawatt Pennsylvania facilities, where the company has low energy costs and large-scale expansion opportunities. Continue with our Energy Markets Program, which generates revenue and reduces overall costs of production. Continue with our strong ESG focus across our business. Secure a portfolio of site(s) in our preferred geographies and jurisdictions for long term digital infrastructure capacity. Explore opportunities to expand our digital infrastructure business. Develop strategic partnerships and relationships with customers and communities. Continue to explore further asset or development site sales to free up capital for deployment at our preferred sites / those sites which best meet Mawson’s investment criteria.

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia. Mawson’s vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation Mobile Data Center (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned board and management, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.

