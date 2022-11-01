Mazda Production and Sales Results for November 2022

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Dec 26, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for November 2022 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in November 2022 decreased 11.9% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in November 2022]
CX-5:32,399 units
(down 0.2% year on year)
MAZDA3:8,746 units
(down 34.9%)
CX-30:6,639 units
(down 32.2%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in November 2022 increased 6.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in November 2022]
CX-30:8,951 units
(down 12.6% year on year)
MAZDA3:7,684 units
(down 48.2%)
MAZDA2:7,518 units
(up 111.7%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in November 2022 increased 10.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 4.1% (up 0.5 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.3 points) and a 3.1% total market share (up 0.1 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in November 2022]
MAZDA2:1,668 units
(down 36.3% year on year)
CX-5:1,517 units
(up 399.0%)
CX-60:1,401 units

III. Exports

Mazda’s export volume in November 2022 increased 1.6% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and other regions.

[Exports of key models in November 2022]
CX-5:26,600 units
(down 12.2% year on year)
MAZDA3:6,895 units
(up 30.2%)
CX-30:5,287 units
(down 24.0%)

IV. Global Sales

Mazda’s global sales volume in November 2022 decreased 2.7% year on year due to decreased sales in China, Europe and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in November 2022]
CX-5:29,584 units
(up 20.0% year on year)
MAZDA3:12,156 units
(down 37.4%)
CX-30:11,758 units
(down 31.5%)

For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2022/202212/221226a.html.

Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com

Related Stories

Acerus Announces Resignation of Director

Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Reach a Basic Agreement to Start Detailed Studies for Business Integration for Power Generator Systems

Junshi Biosciences and Hikma Sign Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Cancer Treatment Drug Toripalimab for the Middle East and North Africa Region

Finxeed Leads TradFi and DeFi Convergence at South East Asia Digital Transformation Summit 2022

Now Selling Bitcoin in Dubai Is Instant Operation at SBID Crypto OTC

Toyota Announces Sales, Production, and Export Results for November 2022

You may have missed

Acerus Announces Resignation of Director

Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Reach a Basic Agreement to Start Detailed Studies for Business Integration for Power Generator Systems

Mazda Production and Sales Results for November 2022

Junshi Biosciences and Hikma Sign Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Cancer Treatment Drug Toripalimab for the Middle East and North Africa Region

Finxeed Leads TradFi and DeFi Convergence at South East Asia Digital Transformation Summit 2022

error: Content is protected !!