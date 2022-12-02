MDIC Publishes White Paper on Using Patient Preference Information for Coverage Decision Making

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MDIC–The Health Economics and Patient Value (HEPV) initiative at the Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) has released the white paper, How Can Patient Preference Information Be Used in Payer Coverage Decisions and Health Technology Assessment?

As patients become more engaged with their care, healthcare stakeholders want to understand how to better incorporate patients’ wants and needs into their own processes. In the development of this technical paper, MDIC set out to understand how to incorporate patient preference information (PPI) in coverage decision making by payers and health technology assessment (HTA) organizations. It is the first MDIC resource focused specifically on awareness of patient preference and methods as a tool for payers and the medical device industry.

This MDIC initiative seeks to encourage the use of patient preference information by clarifying the standards and role of generating this data and presenting it in a more consistent, systematic format. “This report can serve as a resource for payers and health technology assessment organizations’ decision-making process. This is especially true for patients with diseases associated with shortened lifespans, high-cost impact, serious complications, and those with unmet medical needs,” said Harry Kotlarz, Assistant Vice President of Health Economics and Patient Value at MDIC.

MDIC sponsored a series of interviews with representatives from seven organizations including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), commercial payers, integrated delivery networks, and health technology assessment organizations. A Working Group comprised of 18 members from the medical device industry, patient organizations, and regulatory agencies provided input for the interview questions.

“This report confirms that payers want to hear a diverse and representative patient perspective. Quantitative analyses of patients’ preferences, when done right, can fill an important evidence gap for payers.” Barry Liden, Director of Public Policy at USC Schaeffer Center, and former Working Group leader.

The report highlighted how patient preferences and conventional clinical outcomes assessment must be integrated to provide robust means of evaluating what will be more acceptable to patients and increase the likelihood of favorable outcomes. This white paper helps guide firms to benchmark, select, and structure a roadmap aligned with their company’s business and technical priorities.

