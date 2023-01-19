Mendus AB: Mendus to participate in upcoming conferences in December 2022 and January 2023

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:


64th Annual Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

New Orleans, LA, USA, December 8-12, 2022

Updated results from the Phase 2 ADVANCE Il clinical trial will be presented in an oral presentation on December 12. In addition, the company will present immunomonitoring data in a separate poster presentation on December 10. Members of Mendus’ leadership team, Business Development and R&D will be at the ASH Annual Meeting.

https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting


JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Week

San Francisco, CA, USA, January 9-12, 2023

Members of Mendus’ leadership team and Business Development team will be in San Francisco during the JPM Annual Healthcare Meeting 2023.

https://jpmhealthcareconference.com/


Redeye Fight Cancer Day 2023

Virtual, January 19, 2023

Erik Manting, CEO of Mendus, will give a presentation and update on Mendus followed by a Q&A session.

https://www.redeye.se/events



FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: [email protected]


INVESTOR RELATIONS
Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: [email protected]


MEDIA RELATIONS
Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: [email protected]


ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)
Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

