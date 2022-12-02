Mine PrivacyOps Launches Continuous Data Classification & Smart Data Sampling for Effective Data Mapping

With the Latest Capabilities, Mine PrivacyOps Becomes an End-to-End Platform Empowering Privacy Professionals

Tel Aviv, Israel–(Newsfile Corp. – December 5, 2022) – Mine PrivacyOps, the next-gen PrivacyOps platform helping businesses simplify data privacy tasks and foster an environment of trust and transparency, has just announced its newest capabilities with Continuous Data Classification and Smart Data Sampling. With these features, Mine continues its mission to empower privacy professionals and streamline their data privacy programs.

Mine’s Continuous Data Classification provides a streamlined, no-code solution for data privacy, legal, and compliance professionals to classify and categorize over 150 data types across their Cloud and SaaS apps within frameworks and regulations like PII, PHI, PCI, GDPR, and more. The new Continuous Data Classification module gives users a continuously-updated status of their data with the simplicity, ease of use, and automation that Mine customers have come to expect.

Smart Data Sampling

Doubling down on efficiency and faster time-to-value for privacy professionals tracking what data is processed and where, Mine is also expanding its unique feature set by introducing “Smart Data Sampling” in tandem with Continuous Data Classification. Companies are sometimes not in the position to undertake the full Continuous Data Classification scan. Smart Data Sampling leverages Mine’s proprietary machine learning technology to sample data and immediately provide predictive coverage of their data landscape so that privacy professionals can spot risk factors, know where data is processed, and kick off governance projects to demonstrate compliance where it matters the most.

Empowering Privacy Professionals

With either option, Mine empowers compliance professionals with data classification capabilities that increase efficiencies across business groups without the enterprise cost. They no longer need to rely on spreadsheets and static, immediately-outdated snapshots of their data landscape. No more needing to ping multiple teams for updates and being a step behind in understanding their own ever-shifting data inventory.



Built for the Cloud and SaaS era, Mine’s new data classification engine is able to scan both structured and unstructured data. With a library containing dozens of API integrations, customers can get up and running quickly, scanning data in S3, BigQuery, Salesforce, Slack, or Zendesk, among many other applications.

“Mine’s revolutionary new Continuous Data Classification will help customers go beyond simply achieving compliance to imparting robust data privacy controls within their organization to transform their brand and compliance culture. We believe our approach is unique and essential in the business climate we are in, given the efficiency, ease-of-use, and effectiveness of our solutions,” said Gal Ringel, co-founder and CEO of Mine.

Mine will be hosting a live webinar on December 14, 2022, to discuss these features in more detail. Join Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Kobi Nissan alongside Mine’s Advisory Board Member and industry veteran Jutta Williams as they show a demonstration of the platform, discuss how the Mine approach stands out from the competition, and take your questions.

About Mine PrivacyOps

Mine PrivacyOps is a data privacy platform that empowers brands to continuously optimize their regulatory posture and improve customer relationships through respectful and compliant data transparency, consent, and control. The platform specializes in a no-code and scalable privacy infrastructure that allows users to create automated workflows with maximal consent and privacy request handling, covering ROPA, PIA, Data Flow, Risk assessment, and Data Mapping.

The company was established in 2018 by CEO Gal Ringel, CPO Kobi Nissan, and CTO Gal Golan, a trio of experts in the fields of cybersecurity and privacy technology, with the goal of developing a comprehensive privacy platform. For more information, visit https://business.saymine.com/.

