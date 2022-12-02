Mitsubishi Corporation awarded Hollandse Kust West Site VI Offshore Wind in the Netherlands

TOKYO, Dec 16, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce that MC, through its 80% subsidiary N.V. Eneco (Eneco), and Shell plc have been successful in the tender for the Hollandse Kust West Site VI offshore wind farm (HKW, 760MW capacity) located approximately 50 km off the northwest coast of the Netherlands. This will be Eneco’s fifth offshore wind projects in the Netherlands, bringing the gross capacity of offshore wind 2,500MW.

HKW is scheduled to start its commercial operation in 2026 and will supply renewable energy which is enough to decarbonise about 3% of the current Dutch electricity demand. While offshore wind power generation will play a central role in the future expansion of renewable energy, it is essential to promote it in harmony with the environment, including marine ecosystems. This project will implement various measures to minimize environmental impact, and is expected to contribute to the continuous expansion of offshore wind power generation.

Through its commitment to simultaneously generate economic, societal and environmental value, MC is striving to achieve sustainable growth hand in hand with society. MC has been doing more in recent years to create new carbon-neutral industries that will be powered by renewable energies. These efforts are part of our work to revitalize communities through businesses that promote both digital (DX) and energy (EX) transformations, which is a key objective of our latest management plan, “Midterm Corporate Strategy 2024: Creating MC Shared Value.” Through Eneco, we will contribute to the stable supply of renewable energies and decarbonization.

Materiality

Based on the Three Corporate Principles, which serve as MC’s core philosophy, MC has continued to grow together with society by contributing to the sustainable development of society through its business activities while pursuing value creation. MC”s revised “Materiality” was announced in Midterm Corporate Strategy 2024 as a set of crucial societal issues that MC will prioritize through its business activities, towards the strategy”s goal of continuous creation of MC Shared Value (MCSV). Guided by this Materiality, MC will continue to strengthen its efforts towards sustainable corporate growth. Out of the six material issues relating to “Realizing a Carbon Neutral Society and Striving to Enrich Society Both Materially and Spiritually”, this project’s activities particularly support “Contributing to Decarbonized Societies” “Conserving and Effectively Utilizing Natural Capital” “Promoting Stable, Sustainable Societies and Lifestyles” and “Utilizing Innovation to Address Societal Needs”.

