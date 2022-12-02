Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of November 30, 2022

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
11/30/2022 94,137,145

Total gross of voting rights: 94,137,145

Total net* of voting rights: 93,966,891

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment

