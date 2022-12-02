Mr. Zach Du Chao Gives His Support to NYU Shanghai New ESG Center

Shanghai, China–(Newsfile Corp. – December 13, 2022) – In December 2022, the board director of the NYU Shanghai Education Development Foundation, Mr. Du Chao, initiated a fund for the NYU Shanghai Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Research and Learning Center. This ambitious plan aims to boost climate governance efforts at a global level. The fund will support the establishment and operations of the ESG Research Center.

The ESG Research Center will commit to promoting global sustainability concepts in terms of scientific research, education, and social influence. It will promote dialogue and advocate for collaboration on projects with the relevant government departments, social organizations, and corporations in disparate fields. Some major areas that will be explored include green finance, U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) financing, and China’s global climate governance policy.

With its unique global advantages and great interdisciplinary concepts, NYU Shanghai will fully advance the research on these topics through the ESG Research Center. Leveraging these strengths helps to promote in-depth discussions and great scientific research development.

NYU Shanghai’s excellence deeply lies in its position as one of the three degree-granting campuses in NYU’S global system. It will highly benefit from the great academic resources in green finance, environmental science, and social science. As a result, it will be able to produce meaningful results within the shortest time possible.

Furthermore, NYU Shanghai intends to develop an advisory board for the research center. The advisory board’s committee is dedicated to providing feedback and counsel to the management. It will help the research center advance into one of the best ESG research centers in China and worldwide.

Mr. Du Chao has long participated in global environmental and social issues. He is one of the most active young philanthropists in modern China. Mr. Du Chao’s philanthropic interests stem from child welfare, global health, arts, and cultural exchange to higher education.

He has held highly esteemed positions in fields of his career. For instance, he has served as Children Guardian Ambassador for UNICEF, an active member of the Philadelphia Orchestra’s Global Music Center Advisory Board, and a member of Lincoln Center President’s Council in New York.

In 2021, he joined the NYU President’s Global Council and was appointed as the Philanthropy Mentor for NYU Shanghai. In 2022, Mr. Du Chao became a member of the Board of Directors for the NYU Shanghai Education Development Foundation. He said that he believes that NYU Shanghai’s academic excellence attracts great minds worldwide and provides excellent scientific findings to global environmental problems.

Chairman of Huaren Recycling (China) Group, Mr. Hong Jinzhou, also expressed his expectations for this ESG carbon-neutral center. Huaren Recycling Group is among China’s leading environmental protection and recycling companies. Mr. Hong believes that establishing this carbon neutral center at NYU Shanghai is well aligned with the developments of the current era. He will join in to support this center as an important partner and believes that such partnership will carry profound impacts in the future.

Co-chair of Worldview Global Impact (WGI), Jasmine Wang, is actively looking for organizations, institutions, and individuals worldwide dedicated to promoting sustainability; Mr. Du Chao funding the ESG research center is a great recent example. WGI is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the activities of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and impact investing. It mobilizes diverse resources for pragmatic and effective social impact. Jasmine looks forward to committing her efforts to support ESG endeavors such as this ESG research center at NYU Shanghai.

For more details about this news and more stories on ESG and sustainable development, please reach out to Jasmine Wang at [email protected].

Resource:

https://foundation.shanghai.nyu.edu/cn/about/news/du-chao-xian-sheng-zhu-li-shang-hai-niu-yue-da-xue-chuang-ban-esgyan-jiu-zhong-xin

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147789