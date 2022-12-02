Nafsika’s Garden Expands Its Vegan Food Line to Yogurts

Nafsika’s Garden is a food and lifestyle brand that offers delicious vegan alternatives targeted mainly to non-vegans. Recently, Nafsika Inc. has launched a new and wide range of vegan Greek yogurts. The company has also launched a health and lifestyle app called The Plant-Based Switch to help people go vegan with ease and even offers solutions to people with health conditions as well.

There is an evident increase in demand for vegan products. Therefore, Nafsika’s Garden is expanding its dairy-free cheese range and launching dairy-free Greek-style yogurt products.

The newly launched collection of cheese is made up of vegan ingredients. It has become popular in mainstream markets and on the company’s TV series, Plant-Based by Nafsika. It is known as the first vegan lifestyle series on mainstream television (A&E Network). At Nafsika Inc., the team is making “#vegan” mainstream.

Moreover, the vegan cheese is made up of coconut oil. The cheese is free from all major allergens such as dairy, nuts, gluten, and soy, as these items are considered as the most common allergies. The flavors are plain, vanilla, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, and peach. People can visit the allergens page for a complete list and www.nafsikasgarden.com for more product details.

Consequently, the company is mainstreaming VEGANISM globally as more and more people are adopting a plant-based and vegan lifestyle for many reasons. When the founder, Nafsika Antypas, produced her TV show, Plant-Based by Nafsika, to help more people go vegan, she also decided to give them a good vegan cheese to help with their transition. Nafsika’s Garden expanded across Canada in 2019, then to the US in 2020, and is now available in 12 countries worldwide.

Nafsika Antypas is a certified health and lifestyle coach and creator, writer, host and executive producer of the television series, Plant-Based by Nafsika. She is the owner of the international vegan food brand, Nafsika’s Garden. Nafsika also offers an e-course, the Plant-Based Switch.

Currently, the founder is producing a new TV series based on one of her upcoming books, and people can stay tuned by visiting nafsikaantypas.com or imdb.me/nafsikaantypas.

