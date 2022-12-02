NC Global Media’s ‘NC BlockFiesta’ Boosts the Contagious Web3 Craze In Chennai

Chennai, India–(Newsfile Corp. – December 19, 2022) – Dubai-based blockchain media and marketing agency NC Global Media’s “NC BlockFiesta” succeeded in amplifying a zestful blockchain wave in Chennai on Saturday. The event hosted more than 100 attendees including dynamic figures of the industry and the curious web3 community in the city at Flame Le Club, Le Meridien.

NC Global MediaTeam with the dignitaries at NC BlockFiesta

Significantly, the event turned out to be a dynamic collage of intriguing panel discussions and keynote speeches from the industry’s pioneers. Promisingly, the meetup triggered the community to deeply comprehend the convergence of the revolutionary technologies — Blockchain and its fascinating subsets: Cryptocurrency, NFT, Metaverse, and Web3.

G N Madhu, Growth and Investment Advisor, stated:

“I’m also learning NFTs and blockchain from the experts here today.”

The prominent advisor’s address served as the inaugural point of this blockchain meetup. Madhu highlighted that growth and investment go hand in hand. Madhu also addressed individuals who have a strong order book but lack the investment necessary to accelerate their growth — to all these, he added, “excellent people who have money with them exist, but they lack the knowledge of the growth pattern to know where to invest it.”

The evening entered its momentous pace with the initiation of its first panel titled “NFT and Metaverse: Fad or Future?”. Notably, the panel included remarkable pacemakers such as Ashok Varadarajan, co-founder & CTO of bitsCrunch, Andrew Athisayaraj, CBO of Eternal Bots, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, and Ritesh Kant, co-founder & CEO of wowTalkies along with Yogesh Pandit, Blockchain Advisor of NC Global Media, as the moderator.

Even though the crypto and the global market are in bad condition, experts from blockchain-led industries have an optimistic attitude toward the crypto field.

During the panel discussion, Vikram Subburaj, Co-founder and CEO of Giottus, claimed:

“This phase is more about building projects and innovating so that you can reap benefits in the next phase.”

Leading founders and innovators such as Sasikumar Chandran, Co-founder and CEO of HumCen Global and Yogesh Patgunan, Program Manager of Cercle X, presented their unique projects and missions. Distinctly, Nikolay Shkilev, CEO of Zelwin Ecosystem, connected virtually with the community to emphasize his motto of collaborating with ambitious blockchain-led projects.

Rohit Mohan, Founder and CEO of NC Global Media, affirmed:

“NC BlockFiesta is fully backed by the incredible web3 communities. NC Global Media is all set to partner and collaborate with various blockchain projects. Thanks to all the innovators, developers, tech prodigies, future millionaires, and billionaires who are building this space.”

Rohit Mohan, Founder & CEO of NC Global Media

Furthermore, Rapogen, one of the passionate metaverse-centric startups, launched their novel hackathon “Amalgamation 2022” at NC BlockFiesta amid the city’s vast web3 community. The launch was headed by their Co-founder and CEO Sriram Venkatesh and the renowned web3 founders along with NC Global Media as the official media partner. Following the evening’s intriguing panel on NFTs and Metaverse, Rapogen also headed a crucial discussion on the “intersection of web2 and web3”.

With a perfect blend of intellect and lively networking, NC Global Media fulfilled NC BlockFiesta’s motto of connecting Chennai’s exuberant web3 community with the industry’s trendsetters.

Chennai’s Web3 Curious Community

About NC Global Media

NC Global Media is a Dubai-based media and marketing company founded in 2020. The company has established a unique niche in the blockchain industry by collaborating with leading 100+ blockchain clients and firms worldwide. The firm’s mission is to organize the largest blockchain education drive for 1 million+ students in India through the program, NC BlockFiesta.

NC Global Media owns a Google-News-approved online news portal “TheNewsCrypto“, the one-stop portal for up-to-date blockchain news. The news portal educates half a million readers across 150+ global nations with the latest crypto news, exchange news, crypto predictions, and markets of the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry.

Contact Details:

Name: Lokeshk Kumar

Email: [email protected]

Place: Chennai, India

