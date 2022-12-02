NEOM Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – December 13, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed NEOM on November 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NEOM/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As an ecological construction project in Saudi Arabia, NEOM provides an unprecedented city life experience while preserving the surrounding nature as a civilized revolution that puts humans first under the ultimate goal of Next Level Smart City. Its native token NEOM has been listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on November 28, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing NEOM

“NEOM City,” which Saudi Arabia is currently promoting, is a key project of Saudi Vision 2030 to move away from crude oil to a high-tech manufacturing center with a project cost of about 500 billion dollars (about 700 trillion won). As a result, the possibility of winning global orders for NEOM City, a project of the heavenly capital level, has been opened, and a great opportunity has come to not only large construction companies but also high-tech startups.

As an ecological construction project in Saudi Arabia, NEOM provides an unprecedented city life experience while preserving the surrounding nature as a civilized revolution that puts humans first under the ultimate goal of Next Level Smart City. It redefines the concept of urban development and how future cities should look.

To solve tomorrow’s challenges, one must face them today, no matter how difficult it may seem. NEOM is addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity by gathering the brightest-minded communities dedicated to reshaping what a sustainable future might look like 20-30 years from now and building it today. NEOM is redefining the future using all the experience and cutting-edge technologies, including blockchain, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.

The businesses of NEOM include Tonomus, the first subsidiary of NEOM to build the future with the power of cognitive technology; NEOM Platform, an interconnected, intelligent and resilient environment for the NEOM ecosystem; NEOM-VERSE, a metaverse where people from all over the world can enjoy the wonder and happiness of natural scenery; NFT and many more.

NEOM is an attempt to do something that’s never been done before and it’s coming at a time when the world needs fresh thinking and new solutions. Simply put, NEOM will be a destination, a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for sustainable living, working and prospering.

About NEOM Token

NEOM is the native token of the NEOM Project. It will become a number of economic communication tools needed within through NEOM-VERSE and will also be used for marketing purposes for sectors like NFTs. The project will also challenge various blockchain businesses such as DeFi and GameFi with NEOM token.

Based on ERC-20, NEOM has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 80% will be used for creating an economic system for the NEOM Platform, 8% is provided for rewards in NEOM-VERSE and Regions, 5% is reserved, 3% is provided for funding and marketing required for operation, airdrop, NFT gas cost support, etc., 2% will be used for development, and the remaining 2% is allocated for investment, funding for a better NEOM ecosystem.

The NEOM token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on November 28, 2022, investors who are interested in the NEOM investment can easily buy and sell NEOM token on LBank Exchange right now.

