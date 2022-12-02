Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund and The Education University of Hong Kong Launch Scholarship for Elite Athletes

HONG KONG, Dec 19, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Nissin Foods Company Limited (“Nissin Foods”, and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock code: 1475) has announced the launch of the Nissin Foods Scholarship for Elite Athletes by Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund (“Charity Fund”) and The Education University of Hong Kong (“EdUHK”).

Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Chairman of Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund (middle right), and Professor Stephen CHEUNG Yan Leung, President of EdUHK (middle left), announced the launch of the Nissin Foods Scholarship for Elite Athletes. The four scholarship recipients for the 2022-2023 academic year are – Mr. Dickson TAM Joe Dick (first from left); Mr. WONG Hong Ching (second from left); Mr. CHOI Kwan Lok (first from right) and Ms. FU Chi Yan (second from right).

The Scholarship is intended to encourage elite athletes who are on the Bachelor of Health Education (Honors) program or the Postgraduate Diploma in Education program at EdUHK to continuously pursue excellence in their athletic performance and their studies to become educators of health in the future. The four scholarship recipients for the 2022-2023 academic year are: Mr. CHOI Kwan Lok (cycling, retired); Ms. FU Chi Yan (badminton); Mr. Dickson TAM Joe Dick (triathlon, retired); and Mr. WONG Hong Ching (shuttlecock).

Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Chairman of Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund, said, “As a leading food manufacturer, we are not only committed to exploring food-related possibilities and creating fabulous tastes, but also nurturing talents for the food industry and the society. This is why we launched the Scholarship for Elite Athletes. We believe that by cultivating a healthy lifestyle among young people through food and sports, a new crop of elite athletes will emerge to carry on the Team Nissin spirit – passing it on from one generation to the next.”

Professor Stephen CHEUNG Yan Leung, President of EdUHK, expressed his sincere gratitude to the Charity Fund for their generous donation, and added, “The establishment of the scholarship enables current and retired athletes to diversify their career development. We also hope the perseverance and indomitable spirit these student-athletes demonstrate will set a good example for other students.”

Ms. ZHANG Ling, Sports Ambassador of Nissin Foods and former Hong Kong No. 1 tennis player, said, “I am glad to see our society showing greater care and appreciation towards athletes and supporting them in different ways. As a professional tennis player, I understand very well the many challenges that elite athletes face and what they need. I’m proud to be part of a team responsible for creating a better learning environment for potential teachers, which will ultimately help various beneficiaries, including the children in need. Through our collaborative efforts, we will play an active role in cultivating future leaders who will have a positive impact on Hong Kong, making it an even better place.”

About Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund

The Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund (“Charity Fund”) was set up in September 2020 by way of a trust deed by Nissin Foods Company Limited (Stock code: 1475). The Charity Fund obtained the tax exemption status for charitable institutions accorded by section 88 of the Inland Revenue Ordinance (Cap. 112) in September 2021. The objectives of the Charity Fund are: a) to advance education, teaching, learning, arts, science and academic research; b) to make provision for people in need; and c) to carry out works of a charitable nature that are beneficial to the Hong Kong community.

