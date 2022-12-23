Novan to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & Medtech Conference

– Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan to participate in a live moderated panel discussion on Thursday, December 8th at 11:00 AM ET –

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan, will participate in a panel discussion titled, “Distraction or Destruction?: What’s New/Next in the Industry,” at the Cantor Fitzgerald Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & Medtech Conference on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET.

The panel discussion will highlight medical and aesthetic dermatology companies and their innovative platform therapies and provide opportunity to discuss upcoming milestones and anticipated findings from data in the next 12-18 months. Additionally, participants will discuss the unmet needs and challenges across various areas, including those that currently have no approved therapies and how their therapies fit into the current treatment paradigm to address those needs.

In addition to the panel presentation, management will be available to participate in in-person one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

The panel discussion is open to those who are registered to attend the event. Please contact your Cantor representative for more information.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a medical dermatology company primarily focused on researching, developing, and commercializing innovative therapeutic products for skin diseases. Our goal is to deliver safe and efficacious therapies to patients, including developing product candidates where there are unmet medical needs. We are developing SB206 (berdazimer gel, 10.3%) as a topical prescription gel for the treatment of viral skin infections, with current emphasis on molluscum contagiosum.

Novan completed the acquisition of EPI Health in early 2022. EPI Health equips the company with a robust commercial infrastructure across sales, marketing, and communications, as well as fully dedicated market access and pharmacy relation teams. Following the acquisition, the company employs approximately 100 staff, including sales personnel currently covering 42 territories, and promotes products for plaque psoriasis, rosacea, acne and dermatoses. Novan also has a pipeline of potential product candidates using our proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL™, to generate new treatments for multiple indications.

