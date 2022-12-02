Novotech Awarded the Asia Pacific CRO of the Year 2022 for Best Practices in Clinical Trials

SYDNEY, AU, Dec 6, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific biotech specialist CRO, has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award 2022 for Best Practices in the Asia-Pacific contract research organization industry. Novotech has been a recipient of the Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices awards since 2006.

Frost & Sullivan identifies companies that consistently develop growth strategies based on a visionary understanding of the future, and effectively address new challenges and opportunities.

Frost & Sullivan said: “Our approach involves the deployment of best practices and strategic analytics across a value chain. Against this backdrop, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Novotech for its valuable achievement. Novotech addresses the global drug development market’s unmet needs with a strong leadership focus that incorporates client-centric strategies with best-practice implementation. From feasibility assessments to regulatory submission support, data management, medical monitoring, and project management, the company provides a 360-degree approach to drug development for its biotech clients.”

In response to the Company of the Year Award announcement, Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller said this award is a credit to our entire global team which has decades of biotech drug development experience.

“Every day our team supports biotech companies in their drug development programs with unparalleled regulatory knowledge, vast site and investigator networks, technology-driven clinical data management, and a project management approach focused on problem-solving, ownership, and flexibility. Our global clients benefit from access to our expert teams in Asia Pacific, which is the fastest-growing clinical trial region, due to its vast patient populations and sophisticated medical research infrastructure. Our consistent investment in advanced training and technology systems combine to deliver a specialist full-service biotech CRO solution.”

Novotech regularly produces expert reports on East-West strategies. A new publication is now available for international biotechs considering China for their clinical research, as well as China biotechs conducting research in China, and the relevant processes required for global regulatory approvals.

The report details regulatory requirements for biotechs including NDA and IND processes as well as ex-US research guidance for a successful US FDA approval pathway. Novotech can provide the relevant regulatory knowledge and drug development pathways specifically designed to support the US FDA approval process, avoiding delays and additional costs.

Download whitepaper here https://novotech-cro.com/whitepapers/china-biotech-landscape-opportunities-china-and-path-usfda-approval

Novotech has also recently been benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world’s leading CROs, is a finalist in the prestigious Scrip awards, and has just been awarded the Gene & Cell Therapy Excellence Award. In Asia Pacific Novotech has more than 50 Leading Site Partnership agreements with major medical research institutions delivering exclusive benefits for sponsors.

