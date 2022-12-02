NYMOX Announces New Marketing Submission for NYMOZARFEX™ for BPH

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that a new formal submission has been made by the Company in Europe for Fexapotide Triflutate for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The trademarked name for the product in the application is NYMOZARFEX (TM). The Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) was submitted to the Danish authorities. The Company will provide further information, including other expected submissions, when the information becomes available.

Paul Averback MD, CEO of Nymox said, “We are extremely pleased to make this announcement today. We thank our team members and many very important collaborators for their efforts and perseverance involved in the ongoing process. This product is a major innovation and there is a great need for men to have access to this technology, which is unique. We will continue to provide updates and communications whenever appropriate. The Company is very grateful for the solid support of our stakeholders.”

About NYMOZARFEX (TM) (Fexapotide)

NYMOZARFEX (TM) is given in an in-office procedure that is administered in a few minutes without need of anesthesia or analgesia. The drug has been tested in clinical trials involving overall more than 1750 BPH patients with over 1600 injections administered including over 1200 Fexapotide administrations. Fexapotide has led to significant long-term improvements and has shown an excellent safety profile without the side effects normally associated with existing BPH treatments.

