OneStream Recognized as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leading provider in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software1. Gartner evaluated 14 financial planning software providers based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision and placed OneStream in the Leaders Quadrant.

“We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software. OneStream’s success is built on our mission to ensure every customer is a reference, one success at a time. We believe this recognition reflects our strong momentum in the market and the value customers gain by adopting OneStream’s unified, extensible platform to streamline their complex financial processes across planning, reporting and analytics,” said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. “As Finance leaders navigate today’s complex and changing business environment, OneStream provides the trusted data-backed insights for rapid decision making and improved financial and operational performance.”

This news is OneStream’s latest recognition this year. The company continues its strong momentum and growth in 2022. OneStream reported over $250 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), up over 60% year-over-year, in the first half of 2022 and expanded its customer base to over 1,000 customers globally.

Regina Crowder and Matthew Mowrey, Senior Director Analysts, and Farrah Watson, Director Analyst, wrote in the Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software, “Financial planning software is at the forefront of finance modernization efforts. It has taken this prominent position as CFOs and FP&A leaders assume a leading role in driving more agile, accurate and continuous companywide planning, with the aspiration to become valued strategic business partners to the rest of the enterprise.”

Download a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software here: https://onestreamsoftware.com/resources/global-napl-cn-ar-gartnermq-financial-planning/

Sources: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software, Regina Crowder, Farrah Watson and Matthew Mowrey, 14 December 2022

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,000 customers, 230 implementation partners and 1,200 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

