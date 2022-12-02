Open Hatch Is Live on Messier

Assen, Netherlands–(Newsfile Corp. – December 5, 2022) – Messier’s main focus is to help further public adoption of cryptocurrencies by developing a wide range of decentralized applications that provide consumers and businesses with the tools necessary to replace fiat currencies. Their recent launch of Open Hatch is evidence of their determination to make this a reality, as its first version comes fully equipped with token support for M87, XEN, HEX, SHIB, DOGE, CULT, VERSE, ALPHA, USDC, and USDT.





M87 OPEN HATCH



Open Hatch is able to help mediate P2P and B2B transactions by holding a buyer’s funds in an immutable pool, where they are securely held until the seller satisfies the terms of their agreement.

Users can subscribe to the Explorers platform, which allows content creators to set up highly customizable landing pages, capable of providing exclusive content to their paid subscribers, hosting fundraising campaigns, and allowing users to tip them directly.

Messier’s spokesperson recently said Open Hatch, “Will soon allow businesses to create corporate landing pages, provide employees with company-branded verification badges, enabling them to create contractual agreements and transactions, directly from within the application.”

About Messier

Messier is a Netherlands based company, developing a wide range of decentralized products & services that offer solutions to common problems consumers face in the Defi sector.

