Optimize your time and investment by downloading a networking info app for the 41st Annual JP Morgan Health Care Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Novateur Ventures, a leading global life sciences advisory firm and Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), the world’s largest advocacy association for biosciences, research and academic institutions, launched an industry networking information app, Event Guide to JPM 2023, which provides listings for an anticipated >200 satellite networking events taking place during the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference on January 9-12, 2023, in San Francisco, CA.

The Event Guide to JPM 2023 app, developed by Novateur Ventures and co-managed by BIO, features event search and filter capabilities, provides links to event and registration information, and in the case of in-person events, loads mapping software for directions to the event. Organizations can also use the app to list their scheduled events being held during the conference timeframe.

“It was important for me to develop an app that allowed life science professionals to make important industry connections because, over my career, some of the most transformational relationships I have developed are the direct result of industry networking events. Novateur is delighted to be collaborating with BIO, to give the app a global reach,” says Ali Ardakani, Founder and Managing Director of Novateur Ventures.

“I see the app as a natural addition to BIO Partnering at JPM Week. We’re always working to help the industry partner more easily and effectively, and I’m excited to bring the whole JPM Week networking landscape to the palm of your hand. We are excited to be partnering with Novateur on managing and launching this app,” says Mackensie Vernetti, BIO’s Director of Partnering Operations.

About Novateur Ventures

Novateur Ventures is an established life sciences advisory and investment firm with extensive experience in business development and product development of therapeutics, medical devices, and digital health products. For more information, visit https://www.novateur.ca/.

About Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO)

BIO is the world’s largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention , the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. Good Day BIO is the only daily newsletter at the intersection of biotech, politics and policy. Subscribe here.

Download the app for free in Apple and Android formats.

If you are an industry event sponsor and would like your event to be featured in the app, click here.

