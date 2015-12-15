Otero College Joins Growing Rank of Colorado Community College System Institutions to Deploy YuJa Enterprise Video Platform Sitewide

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa Inc., a leader in ed-tech solutions, announces a sitewide Enterprise Video Platform licensing agreement with Otero College, one of 13 colleges in the Colorado Community College System (CCCS). The Video Platform integrates with the D2L Brightspace Learning Management System (LMS) and provides Otero College with capabilities to capture, edit, store, and manage video and media content.

In addition to media creation and storage, the institution will benefit from robust, easy-to-use features such as lecture capture, closed captioning and other accessibility features, and through embedding videos directly into the LMS. The Video Platform also provides cloud-based, scalable storage, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, and more to help enhance teaching and learning.

“We’re proud to serve a number of institutions in the Colorado Community College System through a stateside partnership for video capture, video content management and storage solutions,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for Otero College instructors to have a variety of tools available to them that will help provide engaging learning opportunities for all students.”

ABOUT OTERO COLLEGE

Founded in 1941, Otero College is located on an attractive 40-acre campus on the southern edge of La Junta, Colorado. Otero College is one of 13 colleges in the Colorado Community College System. Otero is committed to focusing on the future of its students to help build the nation’s next generation of educated and workforce-ready citizens.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

