PayPointCoin (PPC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – December 19, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed PayPointCoin (PPC) on December 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PPC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

PPC Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/148579_40a5a1c964903b54_001full.jpg.

As a universal loyalty program protocol, PayPointCoin (PPC) uses blockchain technology to track all transactions within the protocol. The PPC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on December 16, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing PayPointCoin

PayPointCoin uses blockchain features such as smart contracts, wallets, and tokens to track all the transactions within the protocol.

Specifically speaking, PayPointCoin allows transaction ledgers to be shared across a network of participants. When a new transaction occurs, a unique PayPointCoin is created and assigned to that transaction. PayPointCoins are grouped into blocks and distributed throughout the network, updating all ledgers at once.

By leveraging the blockchain technology, PayPointCoin makes it easy to track each transaction and its history, while making it irreversible, avoiding double-spending, and other types of transactions manipulation.

Furthermore, PayPointCoin is supposed to reduce costs associated with errors and fraud by reducing system administration costs with smart contracts that report transactions securely, traceably and transparently to legacy systems.

With only one “wallet” for points – the PayPointCoin Wallet, consumers do not have to look for options; there are restrictions and usage rules for each program.

About PPC Token

PPC is the native token of PayPointCoin ecosystem. Based on ERC-20, PPC has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e., 2,000,000,000) tokens, of which 30% is provided for the ecosystem, 25% will be used for marketing, 20% is allocated for investment, 10% is provided for partners, 7% will be used to provide liquidity for transactions on the platform, 5% is allocated to the team, and the remaining 3% is allocated to advisors.

In addition, 100% of the revenue stream is used to buy back tokens from the market. They are then burned each month, reducing the total circulating supply.

The PPC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on December 16, 2022, investors who are interested in the PayPointCoin investment can easily buy and sell PPC token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about PPC Token:

Official Website: http://paypointcoin.com

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148579