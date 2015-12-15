PDS Biotech Reports Median Overall Survival (OS) of 21 Months in Advanced, Refractory Cancer Patients Having Few Remaining Treatment Options and with Reported Historical Survival of 3-4 months

Median OS of 21 months in 29 checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) refractory HPV16-positive cancer patients in National Cancer Institute-led Phase 2 clinical trial of PDS0101 triple combination

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and infectious disease, today announced expanded interim data in a Phase 2 clinical trial investigating the PDS0101-based triple combination therapy in advanced human papillomavirus (HPV)-positive cancers. The triple combination of PDS0101 with the tumor-targeting IL-12 fusion protein M9241 (formerly known as NHS-IL12), and bintrafusp alfa, a bifunctional fusion protein targeting two independent immunosuppressive pathways (PD-L1 and TGF-β), is being studied in CPI-naïve and CPI-refractory patients with advanced HPV-positive anal, cervical, head and neck, vaginal, and vulvar cancers.

The triple combination Phase 2 trial (NCT04287868) is being conducted at the Center for Cancer Research (CCR) at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), one of the Institutes of the National Institutes of Health.

All patients in the study had failed prior treatment with chemotherapy and 90% had failed radiation treatment. The interim efficacy data (n=50) involves 37 HPV16-positive evaluable patients, including 29 patients who have, in addition, failed treatment with CPIs (CPI refractory). Highlights of the expanded interim data are as follows and are consistent with the results presented at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2022 and prior interim data announced in October:

Median OS is 21 months in 29 checkpoint inhibitor refractory patients who received the triple combination. The reported historical median OS in patients with CPI refractory disease is 3-4 months.

In CPI naïve subjects, 75% remain alive at a median follow-up of 27 months. As a result, median OS has not yet been reached. Historically median OS for similar patients with platinum experienced CPI naïve disease is 7-11 months.

Objective response rate (ORR) in CPI refractory patients who received the optimal dose of the triple combination is 63% (5/8). In current approaches ORR is reported to be less than 10%.

ORR in CPI naïve patients with the triple combination is 88%. In current approaches ORR is reported to be less than 25% with FDA-approved CPIs in HPV-associated cancers.

Safety data have not changed since October’s update. 48% (24/50) of patients experienced Grade 3 (moderate) treatment-related adverse events (AEs), and 4% (2/50) of patients experienced Grade 4 (severe) AEs, compared with approximately 70% of patients receiving the combination of CPIs and chemotherapy reporting Grade 3 and higher treatment-related AEs.

“The expanded data continue to demonstrate the durability and tolerability of the PDS0101-based triple combination therapy in advanced HPV-positive cancers, an extremely challenging population of refractory and previously untreatable HPV-positive patients,” stated Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, President and Chief Executive Officer of PDS Biotech. “We are pleased to see the continued consistency in the data with each update and we look forward to meeting with the FDA to discuss the registrational pathway.”

Both M9241 and bintrafusp alfa are owned by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and its affiliates.

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on our proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T cell-activating technology platforms. We believe our targeted Versamune® based candidates have the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing large quantities of high-quality, potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T cells. To date, our lead Versamune® clinical candidate, PDS0101, has demonstrated the potential to reduce tumors and stabilize disease in combination with approved and investigational therapeutics in patients with a broad range of HPV-positive cancers in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials. Our Infectimune™ based vaccines have also demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T cell responses, including long-lasting memory T cell responses in pre-clinical studies to date. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

PDS Biotech’s lead candidate, PDS0101, combines the utility of the Versamune® platform with targeted antigens in HPV-positive cancers. In partnership with Merck & Co., PDS Biotech is evaluating a combination of PDS0101 and KEYTRUDA® in a Phase 2 study in first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer, and also in second line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer in patients who have failed prior checkpoint inhibitor therapy. A Phase 2 clinical study is also being conducted in both second- and third-line treatment of multiple advanced HPV-positive cancers in partnership with the National Cancer Institute (NCI). A third phase 2 clinical trial in first line treatment of locally advanced cervical cancer is being performed with The University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp and Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

