Perseus Token Introduces New Trading Utilities in the Crypto Industry

Bucharest, Romania–(Newsfile Corp. – December 14, 2022) – In the latest development, Perseus Token is releasing AI-powered trading utilities dedicated to crypto investors. The token can be used to invest in blockchain-powered projects on Solana and Ethereum.

As a first step, an innovative Perseus token for crypto trading supported by A.I. will be released on Friday the 16th, three days after the 1st listing on a CEX, which will be on Tuesday the 13th. Perseus Trading utility is a modular trading feature where people will have different modules for different trading strategies, including spot trading, scalping, copy trading, and DeFi trading.

Each module is significantly configurable and is supported by advanced tools like trailing and trend trading. From the services launch, 20% of the sign-ups from the profits earned will be re-injected into Perseus Token Supply.

Furthermore, the Perseus token will allow sign-ups on the platform and provide users with a referral code for referred users’ sign-ups. These codes are the same used by the users while signing up and paying with other cryptocurrencies.

Below is the challenging roadmap designed by Perseus Fintech for its ecosystem:

1° Listing on DEX-TRADE – 13/12

Release Trading Platform – 16/12

NFT Alpha channel – 10/1

2° Listing on Tier 2 CEX – 15/1

Release Educational content – 30/1

3° Listing on Tier 1 CEX – 15/2

Perseus Token is bridging traditional investment funds and private investors with the opportunities of blockchain-powered projects. As a Perseus Token Holder, people can access the Perseus Fintech and gain knowledge and insight into investing.

Consequently, with new developments, Perseus Token has emerged as an investment utility token and started exploring investment opportunities in cryptocurrencies and blockchain businesses/projects at the beginning of 2022. The objective is to create an ecosystem that encourages users’ financial independence through cutting-edge technologies and high-quality educational content. The ecosystem will be powered by Perseus Token, an ERC20 token associated with the Project utilities.

About the Company – Perseus Token

Perseus Token, developed by Perseus Fintech, the Romanian investment company, is expanding its businesses into crypto. The goal is to build an ecosystem to promote financial independence for its users via advanced tools and premium educational content.

Those interested in Perseus Token, cryptocurrency investments, and more information on Perseus Fintech could visit www.perseustoken.com or https://twitter.com/perseusfintech.

