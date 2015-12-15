Picsart Brings AI Avatars to its Community of Creators

The platform is making it fun to create avatars and add to them with powerful editing tools

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform, today announced the launch of its newest generative AI feature, AI Avatar. The trend of generating personalized avatars using artificial intelligence continues to grow and Picsart is now offering the technology to its millions of creators, alongside a host of unique best-in-class editing tools and community right in the platform.





Using advanced machine learning algorithms, AI Avatar processes users’ photos to turn them into unique artistic portraits. Simply upload several selfies into the app and the technology will generate a selection of avatars that resemble you in a variety of different artistic styles including: Holiday Cheer, Superhero, Anime, and Main Character Energy.

AI Avatar offers creators the ability to customize their avatars even further using Picsart’s powerful editing tools, such as BG Remove, AI Enhance, and AI Background. Avatars can be used in many different contexts, such as for profile pictures for social media, creating marketing materials, making holiday greetings, and more.

“The ability for AI to create completely new portraits of a person in minutes was unheard of a year ago,” said Picsart Chief Product Officer, Mikayel Vardanayan. “Generative AI empowers everyone to make amazing things, and we’re excited to bring this new feature to creators everywhere along with all of our other powerful editing tools. AI Avatar is a fun, trending and transformative technology and we have much more of that to come.”

AI Avatar is Picsart’s latest addition to its suite of AI tools. Picsart recently released its AI Image Generator and AI Writer. Since launching, the AI Image Generator has created more than 30 million images and users are generating more than one million images per day. Picsart also released AI Background and AI Replace that can generate new objects and scenes in images.

AI Avatar is available now on Picsart on iOS and Android devices, and can be purchased in packs of 50,100, and 200. To access AI Avatar, download the Picsart app.

Picsart is the world’s largest digital creation platform. Its AI-powered tools allow creators of all levels to design, edit, draw and share photo and video content. Picsart has amassed one of the largest open-source content collections in the world, including photos, stickers, backgrounds, templates, and more. Used by consumers, marketers, content creators and businesses, Picsart is used for both personal and professional design. Available on mobile and web, Picsart offers its world class image editing and processing tools to businesses through APIs and an SDK. Headquartered in Miami, with offices around the world, Picsart is backed by SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Partners, and others. Download the app or visit picsart.com for more information.

