Poloniex Adds Cross-Margin Mode for Spot Trading

Panama City, Panama–(Newsfile Corp. – December 12, 2022) – Poloniex, a global crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce the launch of its cross-margin mode for spot trading to further enhance users’ trading experience in an ever changing market.

With up to 3x leverage, Poloniex’s cross-margin mode enhances users’ capital and financing flexibility. It features a unified spot and cross-margin account so that users don’t need to transfer assets to a different margin account. This makes the operation more convenient.

Poloniex’s cross-margin mode also comes with auto-borrow and repay functions. After the user enables “auto-borrow” on the trade page, they can initiate a loan when trading, transferring, or withdrawing tokens. The user’s maximum borrowable amount will be determined according to the overall margin level of the user’s spot account.

As for the “repay” capability, every time a user trades, transfers or deposits a token, the asset will be used to automatically repay the loan while avoiding additional interest burdens on the user.

With a convenient user interface and low-interest rates, Poloniex is enhancing the users’ overall trading experience with the possibility of increased gains. For example, users can search and switch to different trading pairs with a clearer and more optimized interface on top of a new onboarding user guide and asset information. Currently, Poloniex supports USDT, BTC, ETH, and TRX as margin assets, and will support more in the future.

To celebrate the debut of its cross-margin mode, Poloniex is running a campaign to reward its users. Additionally, more exciting products are also in the pipeline for 2023.

About Poloniex

Founded in January 2014, Poloniex is a global cryptocurrency exchange that supports spot and futures trading. With a world-class trading platform, Poloniex received funding from H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, in 2019 to widen its international customer base. Poloniex now provides services in over 100 countries and regions, in various languages. In 2022, Poloniex launched its new trading system with higher speed, stability, and usability. Joining hands with TRON, which is the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica with TRX granted statutory status as legal tender in the country, Poloniex will continue on its mission to connect users to the power of cryptocurrency.

